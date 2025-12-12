SeñalesSecciones
Hai Pina

DSA System

Hai Pina
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
11.73 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
103.39 USD (103 384 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (103.39 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
103.39 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
10.02
Actividad comercial:
85.88%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.63%
Último trade:
14 minutos
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
9 (90.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (10.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
10.34 USD
Beneficio medio:
10.34 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.34%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDm 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDm 103K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.73 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +103.39 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real15" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
