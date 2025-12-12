SignalsSections
Hai Pina

DSA System

Hai Pina
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.73 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
95.19 USD (95 187 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (95.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.19 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
16.67
Trading activity:
85.88%
Max deposit load:
4.63%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
10.58 USD
Average Profit:
10.58 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
9.52%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 95K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


No reviews
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
