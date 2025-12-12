シグナルセクション
Hai Pina

DSA System

Hai Pina
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
10 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
11.73 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
103.39 USD (103 384 pips)
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (103.39 USD)
最大連続利益:
103.39 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
10.02
取引アクティビティ:
85.88%
最大入金額:
4.63%
最近のトレード:
53 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
9 (90.00%)
短いトレード:
1 (10.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
10.34 USD
平均利益:
10.34 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
10.34%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDm 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDm 103K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.73 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +103.39 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

データがありません

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


レビューなし
2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
