|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSDm
|103
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSDm
|103K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real15"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)
The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.
The system prioritizes:
-
Directional clarity through External Structure.
-
Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.
-
Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.
-
A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.
DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups
