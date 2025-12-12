信号部分
DSA System

可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
9 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
11.73 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
95.19 USD (95 187 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
9 (95.19 USD)
最大连续盈利:
95.19 USD (9)
夏普比率:
16.67
交易活动:
85.88%
最大入金加载:
4.63%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
8 (88.89%)
短期交易:
1 (11.11%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
10.58 USD
平均利润:
10.58 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
9.52%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 95K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.73 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +95.19 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


2025.12.30 02:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 15:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 13:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 13:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:2000
2025.12.12 13:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 13:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 13:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
