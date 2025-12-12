- 成长
DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)
The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.
The system prioritizes:
-
Directional clarity through External Structure.
-
Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.
-
Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.
-
A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.
DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups
