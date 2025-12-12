SinaisSeções
Hai Pina

DSA System

Hai Pina
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
11.73 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
103.39 USD (103 384 pips)
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (103.39 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
103.39 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
10.02
Atividade de negociação:
85.88%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.63%
Último negócio:
34 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
9 (90.00%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (10.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
10.34 USD
Lucro médio:
10.34 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
10.34%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDm 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDm 103K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.73 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +103.39 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real15" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


