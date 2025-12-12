SignaleKategorien
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
10 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
11.73 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
103.39 USD (103 384 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (103.39 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
103.39 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
10.02
Trading-Aktivität:
85.88%
Max deposit load:
4.63%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
9 (90.00%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (10.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
10.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.34%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
11.80% (126.67 USD)

DSA System (Dual Structure Alignment)

The DSA System is a structure-based trading method that focuses on maintaining strict alignment between the External Structure (directional framework) and the Internal Structure (execution framework).
The directional bias is determined by the External Structure, ensuring every trade follows the dominant structural flow. Entries are only taken when the Internal Structure provides a clean, validated trigger that aligns with the established bias.

The system prioritizes:

  • Directional clarity through External Structure.

  • Precision entries based on Internal Structure confirmation.

  • Avoiding counter-structure trades to reduce noise and false signals.

  • A disciplined, rule-based decision process built on alignment.

DSA ensures trades are executed only when direction and micro-structure are perfectly synchronized, resulting in higher consistency and higher-probability setups


