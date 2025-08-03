СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Centurion Reversal Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 отзывов
Надежность
21 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
60
Прибыльных трейдов:
46 (76.66%)
Убыточных трейдов:
14 (23.33%)
Лучший трейд:
21.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-5.77 USD
Общая прибыль:
46.96 USD (16 005 pips)
Общий убыток:
-23.43 USD (11 618 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (4.25 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
22.01 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
98.49%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
37.85%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
6 дней
Фактор восстановления:
1.16
Длинных трейдов:
25 (41.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
35 (58.33%)
Профит фактор:
2.00
Мат. ожидание:
0.39 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.02 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.67 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-20.28 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-20.28 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
0.94%
Годовой прогноз:
11.36%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
20.28 USD (6.08%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.08% (20.28 USD)
По эквити:
59.94% (193.91 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDCADm# 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDCADm# 24
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDCADm# 4.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +21.00 USD
Худший трейд: -6 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +4.25 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -20.28 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 18:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
