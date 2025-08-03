SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Centurion Reversal Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
70
Transacciones Rentables:
49 (70.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (30.00%)
Mejor transacción:
43.85 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.78 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (4.25 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
51.29 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
94.71%
Carga máxima del depósito:
55.56%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.48
Transacciones Largas:
34 (48.57%)
Transacciones Cortas:
36 (51.43%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.32
Beneficio Esperado:
0.34 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.98 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-49.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-49.62 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.43%
Pronóstico anual:
5.23%
Trading algorítmico:
98%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
De fondos:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +43.85 USD
Peor transacción: -15 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +4.25 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -49.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 10:04
2026.01.05 10:04
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
2025.11.21 10:14
2025.11.21 10:14
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
2025.11.10 13:34
2025.11.10 13:34
2025.11.05 21:47
2025.10.27 12:53
2025.10.27 12:53
