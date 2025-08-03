シグナルセクション
Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
レビュー0件
信頼性
23週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
70
利益トレード:
49 (70.00%)
損失トレード:
21 (30.00%)
ベストトレード:
43.85 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14.78 USD
総利益:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
総損失:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
11 (4.25 USD)
最大連続利益:
51.29 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
94.71%
最大入金額:
55.56%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
2
平均保有時間:
9 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.48
長いトレード:
34 (48.57%)
短いトレード:
36 (51.43%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
0.34 USD
平均利益:
1.98 USD
平均損失:
-3.49 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-49.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-49.62 USD (6)
月間成長:
0.43%
年間予想:
5.23%
アルゴリズム取引:
98%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
エクイティによる:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +43.85 USD
最悪のトレード: -15 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +4.25 USD
最大連続損失: -49.62 USD

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
