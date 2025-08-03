시그널섹션
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 리뷰
안정성
23
0 / 0 USD
다음 이후의 성장 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
70
이익 거래:
49 (70.00%)
손실 거래:
21 (30.00%)
최고의 거래:
43.85 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.78 USD
총 수익:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
총 손실:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (4.25 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
51.29 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.06
거래 활동:
94.71%
최대 입금량:
55.56%
최근 거래:
5 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
9 일
회복 요인:
0.48
롱(주식매수):
34 (48.57%)
숏(주식차입매도):
36 (51.43%)
수익 요인:
1.32
기대수익:
0.34 USD
평균 이익:
1.98 USD
평균 손실:
-3.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-49.62 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-49.62 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.43%
연간 예측:
5.23%
Algo 트레이딩:
98%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
자본금별:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +43.85 USD
최악의 거래: -15 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +4.25 USD
연속 최대 손실: -49.62 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
