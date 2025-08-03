SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Centurion Reversal Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
70
Negociações com lucro:
49 (70.00%)
Negociações com perda:
21 (30.00%)
Melhor negociação:
43.85 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.78 USD
Lucro bruto:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
Perda bruta:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (4.25 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
51.29 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.06
Atividade de negociação:
94.71%
Depósito máximo carregado:
55.56%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
9 dias
Fator de recuperação:
0.48
Negociações longas:
34 (48.57%)
Negociações curtas:
36 (51.43%)
Fator de lucro:
1.32
Valor esperado:
0.34 USD
Lucro médio:
1.98 USD
Perda média:
-3.49 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-49.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-49.62 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.43%
Previsão anual:
5.23%
Algotrading:
98%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +43.85 USD
Pior negociação: -15 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4.25 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -49.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
