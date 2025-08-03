SignalsSections
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
46 (76.66%)
Loss Trades:
14 (23.33%)
Best trade:
21.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5.77 USD
Gross Profit:
46.96 USD (16 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.43 USD (11 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (4.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
22.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
33.55%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
25 (41.67%)
Short Trades:
35 (58.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-20.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.28 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.94%
Annual Forecast:
11.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.28 USD (6.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.08% (20.28 USD)
By Equity:
54.80% (177.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCADm# 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCADm# 24
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCADm# 4.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 18:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.17 18:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
