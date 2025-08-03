信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Centurion Reversal Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0条评论
可靠性
23
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
70
盈利交易:
49 (70.00%)
亏损交易:
21 (30.00%)
最好交易:
43.85 USD
最差交易:
-14.78 USD
毛利:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
毛利亏损:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (4.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
51.29 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
94.71%
最大入金加载:
55.56%
最近交易:
5 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
9 天
采收率:
0.48
长期交易:
34 (48.57%)
短期交易:
36 (51.43%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
0.34 USD
平均利润:
1.98 USD
平均损失:
-3.49 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-49.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-49.62 USD (6)
每月增长:
0.43%
年度预测:
5.23%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
净值:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +43.85 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +4.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -49.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

没有评论
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册