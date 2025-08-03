SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Centurion Reversal Micro Account
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

Centurion Reversal Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
23 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 8%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
70
Gewinntrades:
49 (70.00%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (30.00%)
Bester Trade:
43.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.78 USD
Bruttoprofit:
97.16 USD (17 040 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-73.33 USD (23 654 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (4.25 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
51.29 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
94.71%
Max deposit load:
55.56%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.48
Long-Positionen:
34 (48.57%)
Short-Positionen:
36 (51.43%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.98 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-49.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-49.62 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.43%
Jahresprognose:
5.23%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
49.63 USD (13.29%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.29% (49.62 USD)
Kapital:
72.71% (235.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCADm# 70
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCADm# 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCADm# -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +43.85 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +4.25 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -49.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Centurion Reversal Micro Account - Precision Reversal on USDCAD M15

Discover Centurion Reversal, an advanced automated system engineered for consistent returns on USDCAD (M15). It uses a powerful Precision Reversal Strategy based on Bollinger Bands and the Stochastics Oscillator for high-probability setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on USDCAD (M15).

  • Risk Control: Features a Dynamic Recovery Strategy (doubles lot size after loss, but reduces multiplier to 1.5x from the 6th order onwards to mitigate risk). Safety Stop Loss is set at -60%.

  • Performance: Reliable, consistent performance with 100% Real Ticks backtesting.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($5,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139283

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139286


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic recovery strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 02:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 20:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 14:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 21:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen