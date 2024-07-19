- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
623
Прибыльных трейдов:
280 (44.94%)
Убыточных трейдов:
343 (55.06%)
Лучший трейд:
265.64 USD
Худший трейд:
-69.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 178.51 USD (13 554 914 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 221.76 USD (11 741 894 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (278.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
286.71 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
97.75%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
17.07%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
2.14
Длинных трейдов:
361 (57.95%)
Коротких трейдов:
262 (42.05%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
1.54 USD
Средняя прибыль:
22.07 USD
Средний убыток:
-15.22 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-134.90 USD (9)
Прирост в месяц:
-17.58%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
205.80 USD
Максимальная:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
По эквити:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|110
|ETHUSD
|105
|USDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|78
|JP225
|77
|USTEC
|63
|XAUUSD
|59
|TSLA
|42
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|149
|ETHUSD
|714
|USDJPY
|-81
|GBPJPY
|-68
|JP225
|-113
|USTEC
|150
|XAUUSD
|108
|TSLA
|112
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|366K
|USDJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|JP225
|-19K
|USTEC
|4.1K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|TSLA
|8.3K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +265.64 USD
Худший трейд: -70 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 9
Макс. прибыль в серии: +278.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -134.90 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.56 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 306
еще 24...Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
Нет отзывов
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
300 USD в месяц
119%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
88
97%
623
44%
98%
1.18
1.54
USD
USD
42%
1:500