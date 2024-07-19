- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
519
Profit Trade:
228 (43.93%)
Loss Trade:
291 (56.07%)
Best Trade:
265.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-69.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 325.81 USD (10 497 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 493.79 USD (9 610 448 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (278.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
286.71 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
97.75%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.07%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.86
Long Trade:
306 (58.96%)
Short Trade:
213 (41.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
1.60 USD
Profitto medio:
23.36 USD
Perdita media:
-15.44 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-134.90 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
10.19%
Previsione annuale:
123.61%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
205.80 USD
Massimale:
447.64 USD (26.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.53% (429.46 USD)
Per equità:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|90
|ETHUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|72
|JP225
|65
|GBPJPY
|61
|XAUUSD
|59
|USTEC
|47
|TSLA
|35
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|53
|ETHUSD
|626
|USDJPY
|-63
|JP225
|-113
|GBPJPY
|-46
|XAUUSD
|108
|USTEC
|213
|TSLA
|69
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|396K
|ETHUSD
|261K
|USDJPY
|-10K
|JP225
|-13K
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|USTEC
|142K
|TSLA
|3.7K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +265.64 USD
Worst Trade: -70 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +278.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -134.90 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.48 × 304
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.59 × 525
24 più
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
