- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
624
利益トレード:
281 (45.03%)
損失トレード:
343 (54.97%)
ベストトレード:
265.64 USD
最悪のトレード:
-69.50 USD
総利益:
6 183.37 USD (13 560 989 pips)
総損失:
-5 221.76 USD (11 741 894 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
7 (278.69 USD)
最大連続利益:
286.71 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.06
取引アクティビティ:
97.75%
最大入金額:
17.07%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
3 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.15
長いトレード:
362 (58.01%)
短いトレード:
262 (41.99%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.18
期待されたペイオフ:
1.54 USD
平均利益:
22.00 USD
平均損失:
-15.22 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-134.90 USD)
最大連続損失:
-134.90 USD (9)
月間成長:
-18.33%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
97%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
205.80 USD
最大の:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
エクイティによる:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|110
|ETHUSD
|105
|USDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|78
|JP225
|77
|USTEC
|64
|XAUUSD
|59
|TSLA
|42
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|BTCUSD
|149
|ETHUSD
|714
|USDJPY
|-81
|GBPJPY
|-68
|JP225
|-113
|USTEC
|155
|XAUUSD
|108
|TSLA
|112
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|366K
|USDJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|JP225
|-19K
|USTEC
|10K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|TSLA
|8.3K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +265.64 USD
最悪のトレード: -70 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +278.69 USD
最大連続損失: -134.90 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.56 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 306
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
