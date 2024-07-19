SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / ZT 3
Zhi Gang Peng

ZT 3

Zhi Gang Peng
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
88 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 300 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 120%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
624
Transacciones Rentables:
281 (45.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
343 (54.97%)
Mejor transacción:
265.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-69.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 183.37 USD (13 560 989 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 221.76 USD (11 741 894 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (278.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
286.71 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
97.75%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.07%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.15
Transacciones Largas:
362 (58.01%)
Transacciones Cortas:
262 (41.99%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.18
Beneficio Esperado:
1.54 USD
Beneficio medio:
22.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-15.22 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-134.90 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
-16.99%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
205.80 USD
Máxima:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
De fondos:
6.68% (64.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 110
ETHUSD 105
USDJPY 85
GBPJPY 78
JP225 77
USTEC 64
XAUUSD 59
TSLA 42
DE30 3
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 149
ETHUSD 714
USDJPY -81
GBPJPY -68
JP225 -113
USTEC 155
XAUUSD 108
TSLA 112
DE30 -14
EURUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 1.4M
ETHUSD 366K
USDJPY -9.6K
GBPJPY -3.6K
JP225 -19K
USTEC 10K
XAUUSD 108K
TSLA 8.3K
DE30 751
EURUSD -9
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +265.64 USD
Peor transacción: -70 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +278.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -134.90 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 38
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 106
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 28
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.35 × 281
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.38 × 8
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.74 × 96
Tickmill-Live
1.27 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.56 × 723
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.62 × 306
otros 24...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
   
Happy trading, everyone!
No hay comentarios
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.24 13:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.31 06:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 11:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 21:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 07:16
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 02:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 20:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 08:11
No swaps are charged
2025.08.15 00:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 01:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
ZT 3
300 USD al mes
120%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
88
97%
624
45%
98%
1.18
1.54
USD
42%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.