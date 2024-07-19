- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
624
Transacciones Rentables:
281 (45.03%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
343 (54.97%)
Mejor transacción:
265.64 USD
Peor transacción:
-69.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 183.37 USD (13 560 989 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 221.76 USD (11 741 894 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (278.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
286.71 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Actividad comercial:
97.75%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.07%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.15
Transacciones Largas:
362 (58.01%)
Transacciones Cortas:
262 (41.99%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.18
Beneficio Esperado:
1.54 USD
Beneficio medio:
22.00 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-15.22 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-134.90 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
-16.99%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
97%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
205.80 USD
Máxima:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
De fondos:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|110
|ETHUSD
|105
|USDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|78
|JP225
|77
|USTEC
|64
|XAUUSD
|59
|TSLA
|42
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|BTCUSD
|149
|ETHUSD
|714
|USDJPY
|-81
|GBPJPY
|-68
|JP225
|-113
|USTEC
|155
|XAUUSD
|108
|TSLA
|112
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|366K
|USDJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|JP225
|-19K
|USTEC
|10K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|TSLA
|8.3K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +265.64 USD
Peor transacción: -70 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 9
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +278.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -134.90 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.56 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 306
otros 24...Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
300 USD al mes
120%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
88
97%
624
45%
98%
1.18
1.54
USD
USD
42%
1:500