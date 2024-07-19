- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
625
Gewinntrades:
281 (44.96%)
Verlusttrades:
344 (55.04%)
Bester Trade:
265.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-69.50 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 183.37 USD (13 560 989 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 228.59 USD (11 744 026 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (278.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
286.71 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
97.75%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Letzter Trade:
13 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.13
Long-Positionen:
363 (58.08%)
Short-Positionen:
262 (41.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
22.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-15.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-134.90 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-18.76%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
205.80 USD
Maximaler:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
Kapital:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|110
|ETHUSD
|105
|USDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|78
|JP225
|78
|USTEC
|64
|XAUUSD
|59
|TSLA
|42
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|149
|ETHUSD
|714
|USDJPY
|-81
|GBPJPY
|-68
|JP225
|-120
|USTEC
|155
|XAUUSD
|108
|TSLA
|112
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|366K
|USDJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|JP225
|-21K
|USTEC
|10K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|TSLA
|8.3K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +265.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +278.69 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -134.90 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.56 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 306
noch 24 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
300 USD pro Monat
119%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
88
97%
625
44%
98%
1.18
1.53
USD
USD
42%
1:500