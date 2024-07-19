- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
517
Bénéfice trades:
226 (43.71%)
Perte trades:
291 (56.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
265.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-69.50 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 315.54 USD (10 394 398 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 493.79 USD (9 610 448 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (278.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
286.71 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
97.75%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
17.07%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.84
Longs trades:
306 (59.19%)
Courts trades:
211 (40.81%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
1.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-15.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-134.90 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.58%
Prévision annuelle:
55.63%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
205.80 USD
Maximal:
447.64 USD (26.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.53% (429.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|89
|ETHUSD
|85
|USDJPY
|72
|JP225
|65
|GBPJPY
|61
|XAUUSD
|59
|USTEC
|47
|TSLA
|35
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|43
|ETHUSD
|626
|USDJPY
|-63
|JP225
|-113
|GBPJPY
|-46
|XAUUSD
|108
|USTEC
|213
|TSLA
|69
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|293K
|ETHUSD
|261K
|USDJPY
|-10K
|JP225
|-13K
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|USTEC
|142K
|TSLA
|3.7K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +265.64 USD
Pire transaction: -70 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +278.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -134.90 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.48 × 304
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.59 × 525
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
Aucun avis
