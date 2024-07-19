- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
622
Profit Trades:
279 (44.85%)
Loss Trades:
343 (55.14%)
Best trade:
265.64 USD
Worst trade:
-69.50 USD
Gross Profit:
6 149.15 USD (13 553 389 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 221.76 USD (11 741 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (278.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
286.71 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.75%
Max deposit load:
17.07%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.07
Long Trades:
360 (57.88%)
Short Trades:
262 (42.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.49 USD
Average Profit:
22.04 USD
Average Loss:
-15.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-134.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.90 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-18.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
205.80 USD
Maximal:
447.64 USD (26.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.99% (429.46 USD)
By Equity:
6.68% (64.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|110
|ETHUSD
|105
|USDJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|77
|JP225
|77
|USTEC
|63
|XAUUSD
|59
|TSLA
|42
|DE30
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|149
|ETHUSD
|714
|USDJPY
|-81
|GBPJPY
|-97
|JP225
|-113
|USTEC
|150
|XAUUSD
|108
|TSLA
|112
|DE30
|-14
|EURUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.4M
|ETHUSD
|366K
|USDJPY
|-9.6K
|GBPJPY
|-5.1K
|JP225
|-19K
|USTEC
|4.1K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|TSLA
|8.3K
|DE30
|751
|EURUSD
|-9
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +265.64 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +278.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.35 × 281
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.38 × 8
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.74 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.56 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.62 × 306
Welcome to our quantitative trading family! To help you better understand and participate, here is a brief introduction to our strategy and a guide to trading mindsets:
【 Strategy Overview 】
We employ market-proven breakout trading strategies that focus on important support and resistance levels.
【 Risk Management 】
Each trade has an initial stop loss of 1%, and as the price moves in a favorable direction, we will use trailing stops to minimize risk and maximize profit.
【 Trading products 】
We have selected 8 different varieties for risk diversification and stable returns.
【 Trading cycle 】
Position time will be adjusted flexibly according to profitability.
【 Location Suggestion 】
It is recommended that each 2000USD fund copy 1:1, please control the risk independently according to your own amount of capital.
【 Trading mentality and philosophy 】
1. Sound investment: We pursue long-term stable returns and avoid relying on luck and high risk behaviors such as no stop loss and death. Use the stop loss in exchange for profit, in the continuous stop loss and stop profit to gain stable long-term gains.
2. Patience and timing: Don't be too quick to trade. A good trading strategy is not profitable every day, each trading strategy has its specific most suitable market. In the 80% unsuitable market may be flat or small loss, in the 20% suitable market may be a rapid pull up profit. If you can't withstand 80% of the suffering, there is no 20% of the rapid rise in income.
3. Slow = fast: it means that when the trading system framework can stabilize the growth under the constraint conditions of [only one order at a time, strict stop loss], it means that the risk is controllable, that is, slow is fast.
4. Fast = burst: It means that when the trading system framework is in the loose conditions of [no stop loss, dead carry], it means that the risk is uncontrollable, that is, fast is equal to burst.
【 Contact information 】
If you are interested in using our quantitative trading strategies, please add me on wechat for detailed consultation WX: chinpzg.
Happy trading, everyone!
