КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / GRID
Назад в Рынок акций США

GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F

150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс GRID за сегодня изменился на 0.27%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 150.16, а максимальная — 150.43.

Следите за динамикой First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости GRID

GRID на Форуме Сообщества

Торговые приложения для GRID

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.95 (20)
Эксперты
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
FJ Universe DCA Investor
Frantisek Juris
Эксперты
ИНВЕСТИЦИОННЫЙ БОТ DCA | Торговый робот для MetaTrader 5 Автоматизированное торговое решение, разработанное для упрощения и оптимизации вашей торговой стратегии на MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Этот экспертный советник (EA) использует дисциплинированную стратегию усреднения долларовой стоимости (DCA) для выполнения позиций на покупку и эффективного управления сделками. Он оценивает условия для открытия позиции на покупку и обновления уровня тейк-профита после открытия каждой новой свечи. Если активных сд
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Эксперты
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Эксперты
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Эксперты
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
GOLD Edge PRO MT5
Hideki Nakajima
4.92 (12)
Эксперты
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Эксперты
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Дневной диапазон
150.16 150.43
Годовой диапазон
99.80 151.81
Предыдущее закрытие
149.83
Open
150.37
Bid
150.24
Ask
150.54
Low
150.16
High
150.43
Объем
47
Дневное изменение
0.27%
Месячное изменение
7.38%
6-месячное изменение
33.29%
Годовое изменение
17.74%
24 сентября, среда
14:00
USD
Продажи нового жилья
Акт.
0.800 млн
Прог.
0.692 млн
Пред.
0.664 млн
14:00
USD
Продажи нового жилья м/м
Акт.
20.5%
Прог.
7.9%
Пред.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
-0.607 млн
Прог.
-2.631 млн
Пред.
-9.285 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
0.177 млн
Прог.
-0.329 млн
Пред.
-0.296 млн
17:00
USD
Аукцион по размещению 5-летних казначейских облигаций
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
3.724%