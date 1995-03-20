QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GRID
Tornare a Azioni

GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F

150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GRID ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.16 e ad un massimo di 150.43.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GRID News

GRID on the Community Forum

Applicazioni di Trading per GRID

Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.95 (20)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
FJ Universe DCA Investor
Frantisek Juris
Experts
BOT INVESTITORE DCA | Robot di Trading per MetaTrader 5 Una soluzione di trading automatizzata progettata per semplificare e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading su MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Questo Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza una strategia disciplinata di Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) per eseguire posizioni di acquisto e gestire le operazioni in modo efficiente. Valuta le condizioni per aprire una posizione di acquisto e aggiornare il livello di take-profit dopo l'apertura di ogni nuova candela. Se
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
Experts
ATTENTION:  DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE  V8.0 Setfiles -   updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the  http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse:  Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Experts
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version  |  Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD,  GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
GOLD Edge PRO MT5
Hideki Nakajima
4.92 (12)
Experts
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
Experts
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT -  Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and  optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
Experts
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA  revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Intervallo Giornaliero
150.16 150.43
Intervallo Annuale
99.80 151.81
Chiusura Precedente
149.83
Apertura
150.37
Bid
150.24
Ask
150.54
Minimo
150.16
Massimo
150.43
Volume
47
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
7.38%
Variazione Semestrale
33.29%
Variazione Annuale
17.74%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%