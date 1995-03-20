货币 / GRID
GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F
150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GRID汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点150.16和高点150.43进行交易。
关注First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GRID新闻
GRID交易应用程序
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
3.95 (20)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
FJ Universe DCA Investor
Frantisek Juris
DCA 投资机器人 | MetaTrader 5 交易机器人 一款专为简化并优化您在 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 上的交易策略而设计的自动化交易解决方案。 此专家顾问 (EA) 采用纪律严明的美元成本平均法 (DCA) 策略来执行买入头寸并高效管理交易。它会评估开仓买入的条件，并在每根新K线开盘后更新止盈水平。如果没有活跃交易，将启动新交易。对于现有交易，EA 会将“totalInvestmentForBot”除以“numberOfOrders”计算，以在当前价格下方创建 DCA 网格，用于后续订单，确保战略性风险管理。 所有交易信号都会直接发送到 Discord 服务器进行实时监控，并可根据您的偏好进行定制。 功能特点： 在新的K线开盘时执行买入头寸，如果没有活跃交易，则触发新订单。 根据平均价格的百分比（输入“takeProfitInPercentage”）计算并更新止盈水平，不包括掉期费用。 通过将“totalInvestmentForBot”分配到指定的“numberOfOrders”中，实现 DCA 网格策略，用于价格下跌100%时的订单。 与 Discord 集
BreakoutPulse MT5
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (9)
ATTENTION: DO NOT USE THE DEFAULT SET. PLEASE USE THE RECOMMENDED SETS BELOW DOWNLOAD HERE V8.0 Setfiles - updated 12/08/2025 Please, now, add the http://worldtimeapi.org/api/timezone/Etc/UTC link to your MT5 terminal. This is a scalper system, and the tick backtest is more realistic for this type of system. Introducing BreakoutPulse: Your Ultimate Trading Companion for XAUUSD, US30, and USTEC - and you can also make your own set files. BreakoutPuse is a powerful Expert Advisor designed
South East EA
Sugianto
5 (6)
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Hedging Pro Ultimate
Sugianto
5 (5)
Hedging Pro Ultimate is an expert advisor designed to work fully automatically or semi-automatically. MT4 Version | Product Knowledge & Setfile Suggested pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Open Position Mode: Select the open position method + Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders. + Continue New Cycle: set false to stop a new cycle trade. 2. Manage pending orders + Pending Orders: Enable Virtual Pending O
GOLD Edge PRO MT5
Hideki Nakajima
4.92 (12)
Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
日范围
150.16 150.43
年范围
99.80 151.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 149.83
- 开盘价
- 150.37
- 卖价
- 150.24
- 买价
- 150.54
- 最低价
- 150.16
- 最高价
- 150.43
- 交易量
- 47
- 日变化
- 0.27%
- 月变化
- 7.38%
- 6个月变化
- 33.29%
- 年变化
- 17.74%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%