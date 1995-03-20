CotationsSections
GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F

150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GRID a changé de 0.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 150.16 et à un maximum de 150.43.

Suivez la dynamique First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
150.16 150.43
Range Annuel
99.80 151.81
Clôture Précédente
149.83
Ouverture
150.37
Bid
150.24
Ask
150.54
Plus Bas
150.16
Plus Haut
150.43
Volume
47
Changement quotidien
0.27%
Changement Mensuel
7.38%
Changement à 6 Mois
33.29%
Changement Annuel
17.74%
24 septembre, mercredi
14:00
USD
Ventes de Logements Neufs
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Ventes de Logements Neufs m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variation des stocks de pétrole brut de l’EIA
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Variation des stocks de pétrole brut
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billets de banque de 5 ans
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%