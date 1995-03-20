Currencies / GRID
GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F
150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRID exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 150.16 and at a high of 150.43.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GRID News
GRID on the Community Forum
Daily Range
150.16 150.43
Year Range
99.80 151.81
- Previous Close
- 149.83
- Open
- 150.37
- Bid
- 150.24
- Ask
- 150.54
- Low
- 150.16
- High
- 150.43
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 7.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.29%
- Year Change
- 17.74%
