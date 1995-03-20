QuotesSections
GRID: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F

150.24 USD 0.41 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRID exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 150.16 and at a high of 150.43.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index F dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FREE
Daily Range
150.16 150.43
Year Range
99.80 151.81
Previous Close
149.83
Open
150.37
Bid
150.24
Ask
150.54
Low
150.16
High
150.43
Volume
47
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
7.38%
6 Months Change
33.29%
Year Change
17.74%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%