Nemesis Gold Oracle
- Эксперты
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Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Nemesis Gold Oracle v1.0 — WorldInversor
Precision algorithmic trading system for XAU/USD, powered by Artificial Intelligence and multi-layered technical analysis.
Nemesis Gold Oracle combines BiLSTM neural networks, multinomial logistic regression, and chart pattern and price action recognition in a single decision engine, specifically designed to capture high-probability movements in the gold market.
🧠 Artificial Intelligence Engine
BiLSTM (Bidirectional LSTM) Network: analyzes price sequences with 6 features and a configurable window, detecting directional patterns that traditional indicators miss.
Multinomial Logistic Regression: probabilistic trend classification (bullish/bearish/neutral) with adaptive learning and periodic weight updates.
📊 Technical Analysis and Price Action
Chart Patterns: Head & Shoulders, Double Top/Bottom, with configurable tolerance and minimum bar validation.
Dynamic Support and Resistance: Automatic detection by multiple touches, with breakout confirmation.
Price Action: Harami, Tweezer Top/Bottom, and Marubozu pattern recognition, with minimum body and pip tolerance filters.
🛡️ Professional Risk Management
Configurable risk mode: fixed lot size, fixed percentage, or dynamic equity.
Maximum daily loss limit, open position control, and total volume control.
Margin used and minimum free margin control.
Stop Loss/Take Profit with minimum required risk-reward ratio.
Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even.
Time-of-day filter and maximum spread allowed.
🎨 Visual Panel
Custom 3-column dashboard with a personalized color scheme, displaying the real-time status of each module (BiLSTM, Logistic Regression, Patterns, S/R, Price Action) and account metrics.
⚙️ Recommended Setup
Parameter Value
XAU/USD Pair (Gold)
Timeframe M15
Recommended Broker IC Markets / Fusion Markets (low spreads, ECN execution)
Suggested Minimum Capital USD 500
Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher