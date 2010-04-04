Nemesis Gold Oracle v1.0 — WorldInversor

Precision algorithmic trading system for XAU/USD, powered by Artificial Intelligence and multi-layered technical analysis.





Nemesis Gold Oracle combines BiLSTM neural networks, multinomial logistic regression, and chart pattern and price action recognition in a single decision engine, specifically designed to capture high-probability movements in the gold market.





🧠 Artificial Intelligence Engine

BiLSTM (Bidirectional LSTM) Network: analyzes price sequences with 6 features and a configurable window, detecting directional patterns that traditional indicators miss.

Multinomial Logistic Regression: probabilistic trend classification (bullish/bearish/neutral) with adaptive learning and periodic weight updates.





📊 Technical Analysis and Price Action

Chart Patterns: Head & Shoulders, Double Top/Bottom, with configurable tolerance and minimum bar validation.





Dynamic Support and Resistance: Automatic detection by multiple touches, with breakout confirmation.

Price Action: Harami, Tweezer Top/Bottom, and Marubozu pattern recognition, with minimum body and pip tolerance filters.





🛡️ Professional Risk Management

Configurable risk mode: fixed lot size, fixed percentage, or dynamic equity.

Maximum daily loss limit, open position control, and total volume control.

Margin used and minimum free margin control.

Stop Loss/Take Profit with minimum required risk-reward ratio.

Automatic Trailing Stop and Break Even.

Time-of-day filter and maximum spread allowed.





🎨 Visual Panel

Custom 3-column dashboard with a personalized color scheme, displaying the real-time status of each module (BiLSTM, Logistic Regression, Patterns, S/R, Price Action) and account metrics.





⚙️ Recommended Setup

Parameter Value

XAU/USD Pair (Gold)

Timeframe M15

Recommended Broker IC Markets / Fusion Markets (low spreads, ECN execution)

Suggested Minimum Capital USD 500

Suggested Leverage 1:100 or higher