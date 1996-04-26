Candle Break Alert Hub MT4

Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades.
Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart.

Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels.

No constant chart watching. No early FOMO entries. Simply get alerted when the selected confirmation occurs on the current chart or another Market Watch symbol.


Why Use Candle Break Alert Hub?

Candle Break Alert Hub turns candle-close confirmation into a structured and repeatable workflow. Alerts can be activated whenever confirmation is needed, monitored across multiple symbols, and cleared or replaced within seconds.

This helps traders wait for objective confirmation, avoid impulsive entries, and apply the same entry process more consistently across every setup.


Who Is It For?

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders seeking confirmation after a liquidity sweep or stop run
  • Reversal traders using supply and demand zones, order blocks, or volume-profile levels
  • Multi-symbol traders managing confirmation alerts from one chart
  • Part-time traders reducing constant chart watching
  • Mechanical traders building a consistent and repeatable entry process


What Candle Break Alert Hub Does

A simple two-button panel activates candle-close break monitoring directly from the chart:

  • One button activates long-side monitoring
  • One button activates short-side monitoring
  • Clicking an active button again clears the alert

After activation, the tool monitors the selected direction in the background and sends an alert when the chosen break confirmation appears. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or simply re-setting the alert.



Key Benefits

Manual Control When Alerts Are Active
Activate monitoring at planned support, resistance, or reversal areas. This keeps attention focused on relevant setups rather than every candle break detected by a fully automatic alerter.

Wait for Objective Confirmation
Candle-close conditions help filter impulsive reversal setups and reduce premature entries before momentum has been confirmed.

Review Every Alert Visually
Chart markings display the active break level, activation time, and trigger candle, making each setup easy to review and validate.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple Market Watch symbols from one central panel.


Core Features

Two-Button Chart Panel
Activate long-side or short-side break monitoring instantly from a clean on-chart panel. Clicking an active button again clears the alert.

Four Break Confirmation Types
Select one mechanical break type in the input settings for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break
  • Candle Wick Break
  • Fractal Break by Close
  • Fractal Break by Full Candle

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols from one panel, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adapt to light and dark chart backgrounds for clear visibility.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol name in the panel loads that symbol directly onto the chart.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool immediately checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.


Manual

1. Attach the Tool to the Chart: Select the preferred candle-close break type in the input settings for consistent use.
2. Wait for Price to Reach a Key Area: Monitor support, resistance, or a planned reversal area.
3. Activate the Alert: Start long-side or short-side monitoring directly from the chart.
4. Clear the Alert: Click the same button again to remove the active alert.

Triggered Alerts:
When an alert triggers, the chart markings turn gray and an arrow marks the trigger candle. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or resetting the alert.

Bullet Marker:
A bullet marker at the break-level height shows when monitoring was activated, making later validation easier.

The Multi-Symbol Panel: 
Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.
Red box: Active alert.
Gray box: Triggered alert

Changing the Chart Symbol:
Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol directly from Market Watch onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.
Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol in the panel loads it onto the chart.


Choose the Right Candle Break

Several candle-break types are available to match different entry styles. Body and wick breaks provide earlier, more aggressive signals, while fractal breaks require stronger confirmation and generally trigger later.


Body Break

Body breaks provide the earliest signals and often the most favorable entry prices, but they are also the most aggressive and can produce more false signals.

They are best suited to traders who have the patience to wait for additional market context indicating that a stronger reversal may be developing, helping reduce the risk of entering too early and being stopped out before the expected move begins.


Wick Break

Wick breaks provide stronger confirmation than body breaks while still allowing relatively early, well-positioned entries.
This balance makes the wick break a practical starting point for many strategies and the default break type in the tool.


Fractal Break by Close

A fractal break by close requires the candle to close beyond the most recent valid fractal. This provides stronger confirmation, but the signal may arrive too late for an attractive direct market entry.

Placing a deeper pending order at a more favorable entry level can help capture a short-term pullback after the fractal break. This is often the preferred entry approach for this confirmation type.
The fractal break type is suited to traders who prioritize stronger confirmation and accept that some setups may be missed.


Fractal Break by Full Candle

A full-candle fractal break requires the entire candle, including its wick, to remain beyond the fractal level without touching the break line.

This provides the strongest mechanical confirmation of the four break types. Signals occur later and may offer less favorable entry prices, but they can help filter weaker breaks and reduce the need for additional reversal confirmation.


Important Note About Fractal Breaks

Fractal break alerts monitor the most recent confirmed fractal. If that fractal has already been broken when monitoring begins, the tool does not wait for a new fractal to form. An alert can trigger at the next candle close if price produces another valid break beyond the same fractal level.

Tip: Add the Bill Williams Fractals indicator to the chart to follow the monitored levels visually. Fractals on the two most recent closed candles are skipped because they are not yet confirmed.


Notes & Limitations

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Candle Break Alert Hub can be tested in the Strategy Tester, but the multi-symbol panel is not available during testing.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.



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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
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Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
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4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
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Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pr
Drag Fib
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Stop Run Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Утилиты
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Candle Break Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No con
Volume Key Levels for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
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