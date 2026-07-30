Candle Break Alert Hub MT5

Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades.
Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart.

Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels.

No constant chart watching. No early FOMO entries. Simply get alerted when the selected confirmation occurs on the current chart or another Market Watch symbol.


Why Use Candle Break Alert Hub?

Candle Break Alert Hub turns candle-close confirmation into a structured and repeatable workflow. Alerts can be activated whenever confirmation is needed, monitored across multiple symbols, and cleared or replaced within seconds.

This helps traders wait for objective confirmation, avoid impulsive entries, and apply the same entry process more consistently across every setup.


Who Is It For?

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for:

  • SMC traders seeking confirmation after a liquidity sweep or stop run
  • Reversal traders using supply and demand zones, order blocks, or volume-profile levels
  • Multi-symbol traders managing confirmation alerts from one chart
  • Part-time traders reducing constant chart watching
  • Mechanical traders building a consistent and repeatable entry process


What Candle Break Alert Hub Does

A simple two-button panel activates candle-close break monitoring directly from the chart:

  • One button activates long-side monitoring
  • One button activates short-side monitoring
  • Clicking an active button again clears the alert

After activation, the tool monitors the selected direction in the background and sends an alert when the chosen break confirmation appears. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or simply re-setting the alert.



Key Benefits

Manual Control When Alerts Are Active
Activate monitoring at planned support, resistance, or reversal areas. This keeps attention focused on relevant setups rather than every candle break detected by a fully automatic alerter.

Wait for Objective Confirmation
Candle-close conditions help filter impulsive reversal setups and reduce premature entries before momentum has been confirmed.

Review Every Alert Visually
Chart markings display the active break level, activation time, and trigger candle, making each setup easy to review and validate.

Monitor Multiple Symbols Easily
Track active and triggered alerts across multiple Market Watch symbols from one central panel.


Core Features

Two-Button Chart Panel
Activate long-side or short-side break monitoring instantly from a clean on-chart panel. Clicking an active button again clears the alert.

Four Break Confirmation Types
Select one mechanical break type in the input settings for consistent use:

  • Candle Body Break
  • Candle Wick Break
  • Fractal Break by Close
  • Fractal Break by Full Candle

Multi-Symbol Monitor
Track up to 100 symbols from one panel, depending on the available vertical chart space.

Automatic Color Adjustment
Panel colors automatically adapt to light and dark chart backgrounds for clear visibility.

Click-to-Load Symbols
When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol name in the panel loads that symbol directly onto the chart.

Alerts Survive Terminal Restarts
Active alerts remain saved when the terminal closes. After restart, the tool immediately checks for missed triggers and issues any applicable alerts.

Single-Symbol Use
Although Candle Break Alert Hub is designed for multi-symbol monitoring, it can also be used as a regular single-symbol alert indicator by enabling Single-Symbol Mode in the input settings.


Manual

1. Attach the Tool to the Chart: Select the preferred candle-close break type in the input settings for consistent use.
2. Wait for Price to Reach a Key Area: Monitor support, resistance, or a planned reversal area.
3. Activate the Alert: Start long-side or short-side monitoring directly from the chart.
4. Clear the Alert: Click the same button again to remove the active alert.

Triggered Alerts:
When an alert triggers, the chart markings turn gray and an arrow marks the trigger candle. The setup can then be reviewed before taking action, passing, or resetting the alert.

Bullet Marker:
A bullet marker at the break-level height shows when monitoring was activated, making later validation easier.

The Multi-Symbol Panel: 
Symbols follow the order shown in Market Watch. Drag symbols up or down in Market Watch to change their order in the panel.
Red box: Active alert.
Gray box: Triggered alert

Changing the Chart Symbol:
Drag and Drop: Drag a symbol directly from Market Watch onto the chart. This is the most reliable method.
Click the Symbol Name: When enabled in the input settings, clicking a symbol in the panel loads it onto the chart.


Choose the Right Candle Break

Several candle-break types are available to match different entry styles. Body and wick breaks provide earlier, more aggressive signals, while fractal breaks require stronger confirmation and generally trigger later.


Body Break

Body breaks provide the earliest signals and often the most favorable entry prices, but they are also the most aggressive and can produce more false signals.

They are best suited to traders who have the patience to wait for additional market context indicating that a stronger reversal may be developing, helping reduce the risk of entering too early and being stopped out before the expected move begins.


Wick Break

Wick breaks provide stronger confirmation than body breaks while still allowing relatively early, well-positioned entries.
This balance makes the wick break a practical starting point for many strategies and the default break type in the tool.


Fractal Break by Close

A fractal break by close requires the candle to close beyond the most recent valid fractal. This provides stronger confirmation, but the signal may arrive too late for an attractive direct market entry.

Placing a deeper pending order at a more favorable entry level can help capture a short-term pullback after the fractal break. This is often the preferred entry approach for this confirmation type.
The fractal break type is suited to traders who prioritize stronger confirmation and accept that some setups may be missed.


Fractal Break by Full Candle

A full-candle fractal break requires the entire candle, including its wick, to remain beyond the fractal level without touching the break line.

This provides the strongest mechanical confirmation of the four break types. Signals occur later and may offer less favorable entry prices, but they can help filter weaker breaks and reduce the need for additional reversal confirmation.


Important Note About Fractal Breaks

Fractal break alerts monitor the most recent confirmed fractal. If that fractal has already been broken when monitoring begins, the tool does not wait for a new fractal to form. An alert can trigger at the next candle close if price produces another valid break beyond the same fractal level.

Tip: Add the Bill Williams Fractals indicator to the chart to follow the monitored levels visually. Fractals on the two most recent closed candles are skipped because they are not yet confirmed.


Notes & Limitations

Candle Break Alert Hub is designed to operate as a central alert hub. For the cleanest and most reliable workflow, reserve one dedicated chart window for the tool.

Candle Break Alert Hub can be tested in the Strategy Tester, but the multi-symbol panel is not available during testing.

Compatibility with Expert Advisors cannot be guaranteed.


About the Alert Hub Series

A strategy can only prove its edge when executed consistently over time. Alert Hub tools make disciplined, repeatable execution easier—giving a tested strategy the best chance to play out as intended.



Рекомендуем также
Smart Support And Resistance
Jad Abou Ltaif
Индикаторы
Support & Resistance MT5 Description Support & Resistance MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws support and resistance levels on the chart. The indicator helps traders quickly locate important price levels that may act as areas of buying or selling interest, reducing the need to draw levels manually. It is suitable for traders who use support and resistance as part of their technical analysis. Features Automatic support level detection Automatic resistance level
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Support Resistance H
Hasan Alghuwaili
Индикаторы
يقوم Support & Resistance PRO هو مدير رئيسي لمنصة MetaTrader 5 باكتشاف ورسم مستويات الدعم والمقاومة المهمة ليساعد في تحقيق النجاح في تحقيق النجاح. المميزات: اكتشاف صناعي لمستويات الدعم والمقاومة الشريرة. تحديث جميع المستويات مع حركة السعر. يعمل على جميع العملات، الذهب، الفضة، المؤشرات، العملات الرقمية. مناسب لجميع الأطر الزمنية. واجهة بسيطة وسهلة الاستخدام. يساعد في مناطق محددة من الانعكاسات والاختراقات المحتملة. للمبتدئين والمحترفين. يدعم: • الفوركس • الذهب (XAUUSD)
Quick Draw Panel
Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
Индикаторы
Панель быстрого рисования позволяет мгновенно рисовать пользовательские торговые объекты (зоны и линии тренда) одним щелчком мыши, удобно закреплённые в любом углу графика. Больше не нужно искать по панелям инструментов или меню — один клик, один объект готов. Полностью настраиваемые цвета, размер линий и стиль. Идеально подходит для: Институциональных трейдеров / трейдеров, работающих с концепцией Smart Money (SMC) / трейдеров, работающих с предложением и спросом. Разметка зон спроса и пред
Opulence SnR
Tokunbo Greatpath Adebowale
Индикаторы
Opulence SnR — Support & Resistance Indicator Automatically detect and display the most relevant support and resistance levels on your chart — no manual drawing, no repainting, no guesswork. Opulence SnR uses confirmed swing point logic to identify where price has genuinely reacted in the past, then draws those levels cleanly on your chart. Every level is locked in only after the required candles have fully closed, so what you see on historical bars today is exactly what you would have seen at t
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Эксперты
PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
Global Session Zones System MT5
You Long Guo
Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Global Session Zones System — это вспомогательный индикатор, разработанный для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он преобразует временные циклы в наглядный язык графика, автоматически рисуя фоновые рамки, ключевые ценовые линии и статистическую панель для четырех основных торговых сессий (Нью-Йорк, Лондон, Токио, Сидней). Это помогает трейдерам точно определять диапазоны волатильности и силу тренда, предоставляя надежные сигналы пробоя. Основные функции Визуализация сессий : Поддержка настро
Smart ATR Grid Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SMART ATR GRID PRO++ – Adaptive Grid Intelligence Suite is a next-generation, institutional-grade grid trading indicator engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and comprehensive market structure analysis. By seamlessly integrating   Adaptive Volatility Grid System ,   KAMA Candle Trend Filtering ,   Multi-Factor Trend Detection (ADX + EMA20/50) ,   Dynamic Heatmap Zone Engine , and   Real-Time Market Regime Classification , this indicator delivers a complete decision-making
PIVOT The start and end times can be customized
Zhan Yin Shu
Индикаторы
这是一个基于前一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价来计算的枢轴点指标，具体公式如下： 计算前一日的 Pivot Point （枢轴点）： Pivot = (High + Low + Close) / 3 计算 Resistance 1 (R1) 、 Support 1 (S1) ​ 等： R1 = (2 * Pivot) - Low S1 = (2 * Pivot) - High R2 = Pivot + (High - Low) S2 = Pivot - (High - Low) 与市面上其他的枢轴点指标相比，该指标主要有以下4个特点： 1、可以修改交易日的开始时间； 2、可以设定支撑压力线的颜色； 3、可以设定是否显示各个支撑压力线对应的价格； 4、可以设定天数用以显示枢轴点的历史记录； 开发这个指标的最初目的是为了解决设定交易日开始时间的问题，接下来会进一步说明。基于计算公式，我们需要获得上一个交易日的最高价、最低价和收盘价，在夏令时，北京时间6点是开市时间，大多数交易平台服务器的0点对应的是北京时间的6点，但是香港的服务器6点才是对应的是北京时间的6点。如果你有多个平台，且存在
Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (1)
Индикаторы
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
Multichart V and H Line Sync
Khuong Ho
Индикаторы
Multichart V and H Line Sync Overview Multichart V and H Line Sync is the essential tool for multi-timeframe traders. It instantly synchronizes your Horizontal Support/Resistance Lines and Vertical Time Lines across all open charts of the same symbol. Stop drawing the same levels on M5, H1, and D1 charts manually. With this tool, draw a line once, and it automatically replicates on every other timeframe. Perfect for keeping your technical analysis consistent and your workspace clean. Key Feature
FREE
Control Trading Support And Resistance MT5
Expert Lims S.L
Индикаторы
Control Trading Support And Resistance Es un indicador independiente del TimeFrame que permite proyectar niveles más relevantes del mercado en función del plazo de tiempo de la operativa. Los colores del indicador están escogidos para diferenciar entre los diferentes tipos de niveles y destacar a los más relevantes. Este indicador permite visualizar en un mismo gráfico los posibles objetivos relevantes que los diferentes traders pueden emplear siguiendo diferentes tipos de operativas en funció
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe
Sergei Iakovlev
Индикаторы
Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe э то мощный инструмент предназначен для построения точных уровней поддержки и сопротивления на основе фракталов со старшего таймфрейма, предоставляет вам сигналы на покупку и продажу с удобными оповещениями. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует фрактальные уровни на старшем таймфрейме и отображает их на вашем текущем графике. Вы можете легко настроить старший таймфрейм в свойствах индикатора, чтобы получить максимальную точность и соответствие вашим стра
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Индикаторы
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Индикаторы
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
Price Canal and Candle Pattern Signal Alert MT5
Mikhail Sergeev
Индикаторы
Умный помощник для точных и своевременных входов в рынок. Индикатор подаёт звуковой сигнал и оповещения, когда цена достигает уровней. Вы можете устанавливать уровни поддержки и сопротивления вручную или доверить это алгоритму. В момент, когда цена достигает уровня, дополнительно размечаются свечные паттерны. Уникальные свечные паттерны являются симбиозом классических паттернов и моделей пробоя и отбоя уровней. Для высоко-прибыльной торговли на бирже в большинстве случаев установки ордеров недос
FREE
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Индикаторы
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Индикаторы
Pivot Points MT5 - цветной, универсальный, мультивалютный/мультиинструментальный индикатор системы уровней Pivot Points , состоящий из трех версий: Standard Old, Standard New и Fibo , выбираемых пользователем по желанию. Построение идет для финансовых инструментов в отдельном окне . По выбору пользователя система автоматически рассчитывает точку разворота Pivot Point на основе рыночных данных за истекший день ( PERIOD_D1 ) и систему уровней сопротивления и поддержки по три в каждом. Пользователю
Custom Pivots MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
QuantBlock SR
Attila Csenge
Индикаторы
QuantBlock S&R — Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones (MetaTrader 5) QuantBlock S&R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws objective support and resistance zones: the levels come from higher-timeframe swing points, and each one is confirmed on a lower timeframe before it ever reaches your chart. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------   KEY FEATURES AND ELEMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
Levels StopTP
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
УРОВНИ (экстремумы, стопы, тейкпрофиты) Индикатор визуализирует уровни недавних экстремумов цены. Поиск таковых значений осуществляется посредством внутреннего алгоритма. Не перерисовывается.  Используется для смены уровней размещения стоп-приказов (делается пользователем вручную, индикатор только визуализирует уровень). Также можно использовать для взятия частичной прибыли на противоположных движению уровнях. Индикатор позволит брать бОльшую часть сильных движений. Можно не опасаться преждеврем
Trend Detection Indicator
Elham Afsharpour
Индикаторы
Чистый индикатор определения тренда на основе структуры рынка для MT5 с визуальными стрелками тренда, маркерами действительных пивотов и дополнительными структурными областями. STS Structure Trend Detector — это чистый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для определения направления рыночного тренда на основе ценовой структуры. STS Structure Trend Detector разработан для трейдеров, которым нужен простой визуальный инструмент для отслеживания текущей рыночной структуры прямо на графике. Ин
CV Support and Resistance
Calogero Vella
Индикаторы
CV Support & Resistance is a professional support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to accurately identify key market and price zones. The indicator helps traders detect potential entry, exit, and reaction areas within the market at an early stage. Features: Automatic support and resistance zone detection Dynamic market structure analysis Professional visualization of key price areas Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading Optimized for multiple symbols and timefr
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее Описание Индикатор Fair Gap Value выявляет и подсвечивает «пробелы справедливой стоимости» на графике MetaTrader 5. Fair gap возникает, когда между минимумом одной свечи и максимумом другой свечи, разделённых одной промежуточной, образуется ценовой разрыв. Индикатор рисует цветные прямоугольники (бычьи и медвежьи), чтобы выделить эти зоны и обеспечить наглядную поддержку стратегий, основанных на ценовом действии. Ключевые Особенности Обнаружение бычьих gap : выделяет разрывы между минимумо
FREE
Highs and Lows Indicator MT5
Albertas Guscius
Индикаторы
Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Decode Market DNA — Trade with Institutional Precision Description: The Structure Levels (Highs & Lows) Indicator is your secret weapon to map the market’s hidden roadmap. Designed for traders who think in terms of price action and market structure, this tool automatically identifies critical swing highs and swing lows, transforming chaotic charts into a clear blueprint of support/resistance zones, breakout opportunities, and trend rev
Flag MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттерна 21, 22, 34 ("Флаг") из книги Томас Н. Булковский "Полная энциклопедия графических ценовых моделей". Параметры: Alerts - Включение алертов при появлении стрелки Push - Отправка Push-уведомления при появлении стрелки (требуется настройка в терминале) PeriodBars - Период в барах K - Дополнительный параметр влияющий на точность распознавания и форму паттерна. Действие параметра будет заметно, если включенны не все варианты паттерна (не все три параметра Expanding, Tapered, Para
Amazing Harmonic Pattern Mt5
Davoud Moghaddam
Индикаторы
This is the Full Version, to get the free version please contact me. The free version works on “GBPCHF” charts. All symbols and time frames scanner. Harmonic Pattern Harmonic patterns are used in technical analysis that traders use to find trend reversals. They are considered one of the most accurate technical analysis tools, as they allow traders to predict the future price movement direction and the potential trend targets. Also, unlike many other technical tools, the number of false signals
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Другие продукты этого автора
Drag Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Auto Fibonacci for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The MT4 Sessions Indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart using colored candles. It helps traders quickly identify which price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. The indicator is especially useful for volume profile, supply and demand, and other level-based traders, where the timing of a move can be as important as the price level itself. By visually separating trading sessions, it becomes easier to identify patterns, compare session behavior, an
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Утилиты
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock. To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point. Key Features Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown Adjustable p
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pri
Drag Pitchfork
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags. Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules. Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand. Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strateg
Stop Run Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Утилиты
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Volume Key Levels for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels   turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Test
Candle Break Alert Hub MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Wait for Clean Candle-Close Confirmation - and Focus on Higher-Probability Trades. Candle Break Alert Hub makes it easy to activate and monitor candle-close break confirmations across multiple symbols from a single chart. Candle breaks help filter weaker reversal setups by requiring objective momentum confirmation before an entry is considered. They are commonly used after liquidity sweeps, stop runs, supply and demand reactions, order block reactions, and tests of volume-profile levels. No cons
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Find potential stop-run zones before price gets there. Bank Levels Tracker highlights potential liquidity levels around obvious swing highs and lows, where retail stop losses may cluster. These areas can become important stop-run zones, often watched by Smart Money Concepts traders for possible liquidity grabs, fakeouts, and reversal setups. Instead of manually marking the same highs and lows over and over again, Bank Levels Tracker plots the levels in advance and sends an instant alert when pr
Drag Fib
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Place Fibonacci Retracements in Seconds—with Wick-to-Wick Precision. Drag Fib makes Fibonacci placement faster, cleaner, and more precise. One simple vertical drag places a retracement from wick to wick across the selected trend leg. As the move extends, the Fibonacci structure adjusts automatically. Saved placements remain anchored across timeframe changes and are stored separately for each symbol. Faster placement. Greater precision. Less repetitive chart work. Built for Traders Who Want To
Stop Run Alert Hub MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Утилиты
Stop Watching Every Chart.  Quickly place, save, and monitor stop-run alerts across multiple symbols from one chart. Mark swing highs, swing lows, and candle wicks where retail stops may cluster. When price moves beyond a selected level, Stop Run Alert Hub alerts immediately so a possible liquidity sweep, fakeout, or reversal setup can be evaluated. Faster alert placement. Easier multi-symbol monitoring. Less chart watching. Why Use Stop Run Alert Hub? Stop-run reversal strategies often requir
Volume Key Levels for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
See Where Price May React. Volume Key Levels turns the visible chart range into a full heatmap volume profile, making high-volume zones and key reaction levels easier to identify at a glance.  Darker colours indicate higher volume and potentially stronger support or resistance. The overlay can be shown or hidden instantly with the chart-corner button, keeping the chart clean whenever the volume zones are not needed.   Download the demo and test Volume Key Levels directly in the Strategy Tester
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв