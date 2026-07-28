SMC Fibonacci OTE

SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool

SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels.

By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay focused on executing your strategy with discipline.

Why Trade with SMC Fibonacci OTE?

  • 100% Non-Repainting: All signals and levels are fixed on the close of the bar. Once a structure break or entry level is identified, it stays on the chart.
  • Fully Automated Analysis: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and anchors Fibonacci retracements to the current trading leg.
  • Professional Risk Management: Automatically calculates an entry level, a structural stop loss, and three distinct target levels based on Fibonacci extensions.
  • Universal Application: Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe (from M1 to Monthly).
  • Clean Information Panel: A real-time dashboard shows current market direction, OTE zone status, and calculated price levels.

Core Trading Logic

The indicator follows the institutional "Smart Money" approach:

  1. Structure Detection: It identifies Swing Highs and Swing Lows. When price closes beyond a previous swing, it marks a Break of Structure (BOS).
  2. OTE Zone Mapping: Upon a BOS, the indicator automatically draws a Fibonacci retracement. It highlights the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone (typically between 61.8% and 78.6% retracement).
  3. Trade Execution: When price returns to the OTE zone, the indicator generates a signal and projects the entry and target levels.

Key Features

  • Dynamic Fibonacci Anchoring: The tool automatically adjusts the Fibonacci anchor as the move extends, ensuring your OTE zone is always relevant to the current leg.
  • Multiple Target Extensions: Provides three profit targets:
    • Target 1: The recent extreme (0.0 level).
    • Target 2: 0.272 Extension.
    • Target 3: 0.618 Extension.
  • Comprehensive Alerts: Get notified via Desktop Pop-ups, Push Notifications, or Email when:
    • Market structure breaks.
    • Price enters the OTE zone.
    • Targets or Stop Loss levels are reached.
  • Customizable Appearance: Full control over colors, line styles, transparency, and panel positioning to match your chart template.

How to Use

  1. Identify the Trend: Wait for the indicator to mark a Higher High (Bullish) or Lower Low (Bearish) break of structure.
  2. Wait for the Retracement: Monitor the shaded OTE zone.
  3. Enter the Trade: When price touches the entry level (middle of the OTE band), execute your trade.
  4. Manage the Trade: Use the provided Stop Loss (placed beyond the swing anchor) and follow the three Take Profit targets as the move develops.

Input Parameters

  • Structure Settings: Adjust the "bars on each side" to define swing sensitivity.
  • Fibonacci & OTE Band: Customize retracement levels (default 0.618 and 0.786) and visibility.
  • Signals & Risk: Set the stop loss buffer percentage and customize the three target extension coefficients.
  • Alerts: Independent toggles for all major events and notification channels.
  • Appearance: Complete UI customization for the panel and chart objects.

Support & Community

I am committed to providing regular updates and support. If you have questions or need assistance with settings, please:

  1. Post a comment in the Comments tab.
  2. Send me a Private Message via MQL5.

Note: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not perform automated trading. The final trading decision always rests with the user.

Рекомендуем также
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Индикаторы
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Индикаторы
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
Peaks and Troughs MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет на графике важные пики и впадины (экстремумы).   Данные точки могут служить для построения уровней поддержки/сопротивления и линий тренда а также любого другого графического анализа. Данные   точки   могут служить ориентирами для установки торговых ордеров. Индикатор не перерисовывается . Настройки: Size_History  - размер рассчитываемой истории. Num_Candles_Right  - количество свечей справа от пика или впадины. Num_Candles_Left  - количество свечей слева от пика или в
Levels Map
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Levels Map See the market through its most important price levels. Levels Map is a professional MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays significant market price levels directly on your chart. Designed to help traders visualize key areas of support, resistance, and market structure, Levels Map provides a clearer understanding of where price is likely to react before making trading decisions. Instead of manually drawing horizontal lines and constantly updating your charts, Le
Historical Pivot Zones MT5
Luke Anthony Caras
Индикаторы
Historical Pivot Zones - Fibonacci Indicator MT5 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement and projection zones based on historical price pivots. This MT5 indicator intelligently selects pivot points from different timeframes (weekly, monthly, or 6-month ranges) and creates visual Fibonacci zones around key levels. Features include: Smart Mode Selection - Auto-adjusts based on your chart timeframe Clean Visual Zones - Highlighted areas instead of just lines Essential Fib Levels - 9 retrace
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Паттерн 123 - один из самых популярных, мощных и гибких графических паттернов. Паттерн состоит из трех ценовых точек: дна, пика или долины и восстановления Фибоначчи между 38,2% и 71,8%. Паттерн считается действительным, когда цена выходит за пределы последнего пика или долины, в момент, когда индикатор строит стрелку, выдает предупреждение, и сделка может быть размещена. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Четкие торговые сигна
Levels of Swing Market
Alessandro Fucelli
Индикаторы
This indicator shows supports and resistences calculated form historical data when market was swing. When market was swing ? When ADX was below 25 for some bars. In fact market can be considered without a trend. I mean and suggest timeframes H4 and Daily. Using that lines in the present you see resistance and support. More lines are distant and best is possible profit. Every ADX parameters can be set, so colors, swing market bars number. I am available to get feedback or modify code. Thanks Ale
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и когда определенные уровни Фибоначчи встречаются, индикатор показывает паттерн на графике, Этот индикатор представляет собой комбинацию трех других моих индикаторов, которые обнаруживают сложные паттерны. Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна с высокой точностью. Обна
New York AM Session Profile
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180946 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of
FiboZoneLines
Ryoma Iwayama
Индикаторы
FiboZoneLines Short Description Automatically draws multi-layered Fibonacci zone lines from your manually placed Fibonacci retracement. No repainting. Fully customizable. Overview FiboZoneLines is a powerful Fibonacci-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically generates a complete set of multi-layered support and resistance lines from a single manually drawn Fibonacci retracement object on your chart. Unlike standard Fibonacci tools, FiboZoneLines divides the entire retracement range in
FiboPlus MT5
Sergey Malysh
Индикаторы
Автоматическое построение и сопровождение уровней Фибоначчи на продажу и покупку по любому инструменту (символу) и на любом периоде графика. Индикатор FiboPlus показывает: уровни Фибоначчи вероятных движений цены вверх или вниз. точки входа показаны иконками «стрелка вверх», «стрелка вниз», информация продублирована в кнопках SELL, BUY. прямоугольную область, ограниченную уровнями от 0 до 100. Торговля от одного уровня к другому (нет тренда). Особенности прогноз движения цены, точки входа в рын
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF
Tarun Chaudhry
Индикаторы
TeaCii Auto Fibonacci MTF is an implementation of Fibonacci Levels The indicator is simple and yet more powerful than those in the market IMPORTANT: UNIQUE SELLING POINTS - The Levels are set automatically - You can see ANY TIMEFRAME Levels in ANY Chart. E.g. Watch H1 on M1. Watch M1 on H1 - The Levels are available in Buffers for EA Use - Helps you to get an edge early in by using multi timeframe Parameters TimeFrame  :  The timeframe of the indicator. It can be same, higher or lower than the
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Введение в Harmonic Pattern Plus Индикатор Harmonic Pattern Plus, предназначенный для работы в MetaTrader 5, ищет на графике гармонические модели. Программа Harmonic Pattern Plus предназначена для определения точек разворота текущего тренда - она находит гармонические модели с высокой силой прогнозирования. Гармонические модели состоят из нескольких линий, объединенных важными соотношениями Фибоначчи, такими как 0,618 и 0,382, которые часто используются профессиональными трейдерами для измерения
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Индикаторы
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Supply and Demand Indicators
Zhan Yin Shu
Индикаторы
这是一个非常好用的供需指标，具有以下特色： 1、可以精准的识别出供给区和需求区，且不重绘。 2、价格到达供给区或需求区会弹窗报警，且会改变颜色用来和未测试的供需区做区分。 3、价格突破供给区、需求区会弹窗报警并清除该失效的供需区。 4、供给区和需求区的进入边界价格直接标注在图表上，一目了然。 该指标配合均线使用效果更佳，用均线判断方向，用供需区的点位为设定入场位置，用供需区的边界来设定止损位置，便于以损定量，管理资金控制仓位，制定交易计划限价交易。当然也可以根据行情方向，在到达供给区或需求区报警触发后市价进厂做单，但前提是要提前做好计划，判断好方向，不可以盲目开单。关于止盈，使用供需指标来交易的话，盈亏比是比较划算的，保守的可以根据2：1或者3：1的盈亏比设置止盈，也可以把较远的供给区或需求区当作止盈目标。
Fibonacci Trend MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение : ALL TOOLS , всего по $35 за каждый! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me В условиях волатильной торговой среды мощный и интуитивно понятный инструмент анализа поможет вам быстро воспользоваться новыми возможностями. Fibonacci Trend Scanner не только объединяет в себе функции традиционного индикатора Fibonacci и SuperTrend, но и расширяет во
TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy MT5
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор TSO Bollinger Bandit Strategy основан на торговой стратегии Bollinger Bandit, описанной в книге Дж. Прюитта и Дж. Р. Хилла Построение выигрышных торговых систем с TradeStation . Особенности Полноценная стратегия с входами и выходами для трендового рынка. При появлении сигнала на вход отправляет уведомления по email/push-уведомления. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Можно использовать в составе советника (смотрите раздел Для разработчиков ) Условия входа Стратегия использует полосы Болл
AutoSR Automatic Support and Resistance Indicator
Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
Индикаторы
This Automatic support/resistance indicator calculates various peaks and troughs of the price action, identifies relevant levels and draws support and resistance automatically. It uses the built-in "ZigZag" indicator in Metatrader as a data source hence, very much accurate indicator.  The support and resistance lines are contineusely updated as new levels and formed. The indicator has only 5 parameters to set, and mostly it can be used with the default values:  The description of the settings is
Trendlines with Breaks Scanner MT5
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Trendlines with Breaks Scanner — это современный торговый инструмент, предназначенный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении критически важных трендов и определении прорывов в режиме реального времени. Благодаря автоматически создаваемым трендовым линиям на основе точек поворота, этот индикато
Market Trend Indicator Analog
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Индикаторы
Market Trend Indicator Analog 2025, Хосе Мария Молина Санчес molinatrader67@gmail.com | Версия 1.00 Введение Market Trend Indicator Analog — это продвинутый индикатор, разработанный для измерения силы и направления тренда на рынке в режиме реального времени. В отличие от традиционных осцилляторов, этот индикатор использует адаптивную систему фильтрации, которая динамически реагирует на условия рынка, предоставляя точное аналоговое представление в диапазоне от -100 до +100. Его диза
Veles ZigZag
Gennady Mazur
Индикаторы
Представлен принципиально новый индикатор ZigZag, который отличается от стандартного абсолютной легкостью, быстродействием расчетов и очень высокой точностью. В основе индикатора заложен принцип цикличности рынка с совокупностью анализа количества текущих баров и их основных ценовых уровней. Чем меньше баров для определения расчетов, тем более агрессивная постройка линий индикатора. Как и в  стандартном индикаторе перерисовывается только последняя линия, при изменении достигнутого экстремума. П
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Alfa for MT5
Lan Yi
Утилиты
Alfa для MT5: Ваш интеллектуальный торговый командный центр Попрощайтесь с рутиной и сосредоточьтесь на принятии решений. Устали от беспорядка в множестве окон графиков? Теряли возможности или несли убытки из-за неразберихи с ордерами?   Alfa   создана для вас. Это не просто инструмент, это ваш   торговый командный центр   для платформ MT5/MT4, призванный автоматизировать и оптимизировать вашу работу, освобождая от рутины и позволяя сосредоточиться на возможностях рынка. Ключевые функции для
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Уровни коррекции, расширения и точки разворота (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 — это продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который автоматически определяет точки разворота рынка и рисует полные структуры Коррекции (Retracement), Расширения (Extension) и Точек разворота (Pivot Point) Фибоначчи на графике. Этот индикатор объединяет несколько независимых систем в один унифицированный аналитический инструмент: Точки разворота (Pivot Points) (Режим
Trendlines Oscillator MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение : ALL TOOLS , всего по $35 за каждый! Новые инструменты   будут стоить   $30   в течение   первой недели   или для   первых 3 покупок !  Канал Trading Tools на MQL5 : Присоединяйтесь к моему каналу MQL5, чтобы получать последние новости от меня Trendlines Oscillator определяет тренд и импульс, используя нормализованные расстояния между текущей ценой и недавно обнаруженными бычьими (поддержка) и медвежьими (сопротивление) линиями тренда. См. больше о версии для MT5:  Tre
Two Fibonacci lines with Buy and Sell arrows MT5
Leonid Basis
Индикаторы
Последовательность Фибоначчи является последовательностью целых чисел следующего вида: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, ... По определению она начинается с 0 и 1, каждый следующий элемент рассчитывается как сумма двух предыдущих. Вместо обычной скользящей средней индикатор рассчитывает среднюю цену следующим образом: Bar0 + Bar1 + Bar2 + Bar3 + Bar5 + Bar8 + Bar13 + Bar21 + ... Индикатор отображает две движущиеся линии Фибоначчи и стрелки, когда две эти линии пересекаются. Голубая с
PAX Benefit Predictor
Pavel Valentov
Индикаторы
Индикатор "Benefit Predictor" Это высокоточный инструмент для прогнозирования разворота цены на любом финансовом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Этот продукт появился благодаря годам опыта и исследований в области анализа цен и других временных рядов, используя продвинутые методы машинного обучения и математического анализа. Особенности продукта : Готовая торговая система, подходит как для ручной торговли, так и для использования в торговых роботах. Не перерисовывается после появления сигнала
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO — это профессиональный торговый индикатор, основанный на концепциях Smart Money Concepts (SMC), анализе структуры рынка и уровнях Fibonacci. Индикатор автоматически определяет свинги рынка и строит уровни Fibonacci по последнему импульсному движению. Также индикатор определяет ключевые изменения структуры рынка: BOS — Break Of Structure CHOCH — Change Of Character Дополнительно отображаются сигнальные стрелки BUY / SELL при пробое структуры. Индикатор подход
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Другие продукты этого автора
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Представляем FTMO Smart Trader EA: Ваше идеальное решение для прохождения торговых испытаний Prop Firm Хотите пройти испытания торговых фирм, таких как FTMO, FundedNext или The Funded Trader Program? FTMO Smart Trader EA разработан специально для достижения этой цели. Обладая впечатляющим процентом выигрышных сделок в  и лишь  просадкой, этот советник тщательно создан для выполнения строгих требований таких торговых фирм. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕНО: Получите одну из 4 оставшихся копий за 600 долларо
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Atm Gbpusd Robot v1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It trades the GBP/USD currency pair on the M15 timeframe and requires no manual intervention after it is attached to the chart. [FILL IN - HOW THE ROBOT WORKS. Describe in two or three plain sentences what the Expert Advisor measures and when it opens a position: which indicators or price conditions are used, whether it trades with the trend or against it, and whether it trades at any time or only during certain hours. The description
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Super Signals Channel Indicator A professional non-repainting channel indicator designed for swing trading and short-term trading strategies. The indicator identifies dynamic support and resistance levels and generates clear buy/sell signals with visual arrows on the chart. KEY FEATURES • Non-Repainting Signals - All signals remain fixed once generated • Dynamic Channel Bands - Automatically adjusts to market volatility • Clear Visual Arrows - Green arrows for buy signals, red arrows for sell si
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
Эксперты
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Gold Maximizer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time. Trading strategy The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is trigge
SessionsPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Sessions Pro is a trading sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws the London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney sessions with their high/low ranges, session VWAP, an economic calendar news filter, a candle countdown timer and a live dashboard panel. One indicator instead of the five most traders stack on a chart. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12. All four sessions are fully configurable: rename them, change their hours, restrict them t
Regression Breakout Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
Regression Breakout Map is a breakout indicator for MetaTrader 5 built around an adaptive linear regression channel. It finds periods where volatility has contracted, marks the breakout when price leaves the channel, and then draws the complete trade map on your chart: entry, stop loss, and a TP1 / TP2 / TP3 target ladder with a stop that ratchets forward as each target is reached. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe from M1 to H12, and it does not repa
SMC Reversal Map
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Индикаторы
SMC Reversal Map is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that marks change of character reversals - the moment market structure breaks and the trend in control loses it. It does something most SMC tools do not: before it shows you a signal, it looks up how the most similar setups in your chart's own history actually turned out, and tells you the result as a confidence score you can act on. It works on any symbol - forex, indices, metals, crypto - on every timeframe, and it d
Cheetah Gold Scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Cheetah Gold Scalper - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Tick-based gold scalping robot for MT5. Intraday XAUUSD scalper with no martingale, no grid, and a stop loss on every position. Two trades per day. Cheetah Gold Scalper is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It trades one situation: the point where a fast move in gold loses momentum. When price travels a set distance within about a minute and is still accelerating, the EA opens against the move, adds at mos
Savanna Gold Trend
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
Savanna Gold Trend - XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trend-continuation trading robot for gold on MT5. Pyramids into a running move, never averages down, stop loss on every position. Savanna Gold Trend is an automated trading robot for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It waits for price to break out of its recent range in the direction of the higher timeframe trend, opens a position, and then adds further positions only while that move keeps running in profit. Each position is then manage
Apex Helios
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Эксперты
APEX HELIOS - ONE QUALIFIED TRADE PER DAY ON GOLD Most gold robots trade constantly. Apex Helios does the opposite. It maps the opening range of each session, waits for one qualified break from that range, and then does nothing for the rest of the day. If no setup meets its quality thresholds, it does not trade at all. One position at a time. A stop loss attached from the moment it opens. Risk on any single trade capped by design. BUILT FROM A TRADE LOG, NOT FROM AN IDEA Version 11 is no
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв