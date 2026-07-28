SMC Fibonacci OTE
- Индикаторы
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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi👨💻 ТШИВХИДЗО МБЕДЗИ - MQL5 Разработчик
🎓 КВАЛИФИКАЦИЯ
- Высшее образование в области IT (Rosebank College, 2022)
- Сертификат информационной безопасности (UNISA)
- 14+ опубликованных советников на MQL5
- 3+ года разработки алгоритмических систем
💼 СПЕЦИАЛИЗАЦИЯ
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 11
SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels.
By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay focused on executing your strategy with discipline.
Why Trade with SMC Fibonacci OTE?
- 100% Non-Repainting: All signals and levels are fixed on the close of the bar. Once a structure break or entry level is identified, it stays on the chart.
- Fully Automated Analysis: Automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and anchors Fibonacci retracements to the current trading leg.
- Professional Risk Management: Automatically calculates an entry level, a structural stop loss, and three distinct target levels based on Fibonacci extensions.
- Universal Application: Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto) and any timeframe (from M1 to Monthly).
- Clean Information Panel: A real-time dashboard shows current market direction, OTE zone status, and calculated price levels.
Core Trading Logic
The indicator follows the institutional "Smart Money" approach:
- Structure Detection: It identifies Swing Highs and Swing Lows. When price closes beyond a previous swing, it marks a Break of Structure (BOS).
- OTE Zone Mapping: Upon a BOS, the indicator automatically draws a Fibonacci retracement. It highlights the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone (typically between 61.8% and 78.6% retracement).
- Trade Execution: When price returns to the OTE zone, the indicator generates a signal and projects the entry and target levels.
Key Features
- Dynamic Fibonacci Anchoring: The tool automatically adjusts the Fibonacci anchor as the move extends, ensuring your OTE zone is always relevant to the current leg.
- Multiple Target Extensions: Provides three profit targets:
- Target 1: The recent extreme (0.0 level).
- Target 2: 0.272 Extension.
- Target 3: 0.618 Extension.
- Comprehensive Alerts: Get notified via Desktop Pop-ups, Push Notifications, or Email when:
- Market structure breaks.
- Price enters the OTE zone.
- Targets or Stop Loss levels are reached.
- Customizable Appearance: Full control over colors, line styles, transparency, and panel positioning to match your chart template.
How to Use
- Identify the Trend: Wait for the indicator to mark a Higher High (Bullish) or Lower Low (Bearish) break of structure.
- Wait for the Retracement: Monitor the shaded OTE zone.
- Enter the Trade: When price touches the entry level (middle of the OTE band), execute your trade.
- Manage the Trade: Use the provided Stop Loss (placed beyond the swing anchor) and follow the three Take Profit targets as the move develops.
Input Parameters
- Structure Settings: Adjust the "bars on each side" to define swing sensitivity.
- Fibonacci & OTE Band: Customize retracement levels (default 0.618 and 0.786) and visibility.
- Signals & Risk: Set the stop loss buffer percentage and customize the three target extension coefficients.
- Alerts: Independent toggles for all major events and notification channels.
- Appearance: Complete UI customization for the panel and chart objects.
Support & Community
I am committed to providing regular updates and support. If you have questions or need assistance with settings, please:
- Post a comment in the Comments tab.
- Send me a Private Message via MQL5.
Note: This indicator is an analytical tool and does not perform automated trading. The final trading decision always rests with the user.