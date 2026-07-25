Confirmed MACD Divergence with Netting

MACD Divergence Expert Advisor MACD Divergence Expert Advisor

This Expert Advisor trades MACD divergence between price swing trends and MACD swing trends.

MACD divergence is based on the idea that price movement and momentum should usually move together. The MACD indicator measures the relationship between faster and slower moving averages, helping to show whether bullish or bearish momentum is strengthening or weakening. A divergence occurs when price makes a new high or low, but the MACD fails to confirm that move. For example, if price makes a higher high while MACD makes a lower high, buying momentum may be weakening even though price is still rising. This can warn that a reversal or pull-back may be developing. Similarly, if price makes a lower low while MACD makes a higher low, selling pressure may be weakening. MACD divergence is useful because it can highlight potential turning points before they become obvious from price alone, giving traders an early signal that the current trend may be losing strength. However, divergence is not a guarantee of reversal, so it is usually strongest when combined with additional filters such as trend structure, price action, volatility, risk controls, and confirmation rules.

Following identification of a MACD Divergence, several confirmation rules are available to filter out the lowest quality signals. This adviser utilises our propriety TradeNet algorithm to net trades and mange exposure.

Important: MACD Divergence signals should not be constituted as financial advice. Always validate settings in the MT4 Strategy Tester and then on a demo account before using real capital.

Strategy overview

MACD divergence trading looks for disagreement between price direction and MACD direction. The EA searches for recent price peaks/troughs and corresponding MACD peaks/troughs. It then compares the two-point price trend with the two-point MACD trend.

A signal is only generated when:

  1. A valid price swing pair exists (e.g. two peaks or two troughs).
  2. A valid MACD swing pair exists.
  3. The price and MACD trend lines overlap enough in time.
  4. The price and MACD swing endpoints are close enough in time.
  5. The selected divergence type is enabled.
  6. Any enabled confirmers approve the signal.
  7. Trade exposure and risk rules allow the order.

Divergence types

The EA supports four divergence patterns.

Regular bearish divergence

Trade signal: SELL

Price structure: Price makes higher peaks

MACD structure: MACD makes lower peaks

Meaning: Price is rising, but momentum is weakening.

Regular bullish divergence

Trade signal: BUY

Price structure: Price makes lower troughs

MACD structure: MACD makes higher troughs

Meaning: Price is falling, but downside momentum is weakening.

Hidden bearish divergence

Trade signal: SELL

Price structure: Price makes lower peaks

MACD structure: MACD makes higher peaks

Meaning: Downtrend continuation signal.

Hidden bullish divergence

Trade signal: BUY

Price structure: Price makes higher troughs

MACD structure: MACD makes lower troughs

Meaning: Uptrend continuation signal.

Signal flow

The EA follows this high-level flow:

New bar ↓ Detect price peaks/troughs and MACD peaks/troughs ↓ Build price trend and MACD trend from the two most recent matching markers ↓ Check divergence structure, overlap, alignment, and enabled divergence types ↓ Generate any BUY / SELL signals ↓ Run enabled confirmers ↓ Calculate optional stop loss and take profit ↓ Use TradeNet to net existing positions and manage exposure limits

Input parameters

MACD Settings & Signals

MACDFast

Type: int

Default: 12

Description: Fast EMA period used in the MACD calculation.

Strategy effect: Lower values make MACD more responsive but noisier. Higher values smooth it but may delay signals. Must be greater than 0 and less than MACDSlow .

MACDSlow

Type: int

Default: 26

Description: Slow EMA period used in the MACD calculation.

Strategy effect: Higher values make the MACD baseline slower and smoother. Must be greater than MACDFast .

MACDSignal

Type: int

Default: 9

Description: Signal-line period used by the MACD indicator.

Strategy effect: Used by the MACD signal-line confirmer and the MACD values used for peak/trough detection.

MACDPrice

Type: ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE

Default: PRICE_CLOSE

Description: Price source used for MACD, such as close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted price.

Strategy effect: Changing this can materially change where MACD peaks/troughs form.

DetectBullishDivergence

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables regular bullish divergence detection.

Strategy effect: If disabled, the EA will not detect or trade regular bullish BUY setups.

DetectBearishDivergence

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables regular bearish divergence detection.

Strategy effect: If disabled, the EA will not detect or trade regular bearish SELL setups.

DetectHiddenBullishDivergence

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables hidden bullish divergence detection.

Strategy effect: If disabled, the EA will not detect or trade hidden bullish continuation BUY setups.

DetectHiddenBearishDivergence

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables hidden bearish divergence detection.

Strategy effect: If disabled, the EA will not detect or trade hidden bearish continuation SELL setups.

Peak / Trough & Trend Detection

effect.

SearchBars

Type: int

Default: 5

Description: Number of bars searched on either side of a candidate candle when deciding whether that candle is a peak or trough.

Strategy effect: Smaller values detect more local swings and create more signals. Larger values require more significant swings but add delay because a peak/trough can only be confirmed after enough future bars have formed. Must be at least 1 .

MaxSwingAlignmentBars

Type: int

Default: 5

Description: Maximum allowed bar distance between the matching price and MACD swing endpoints. It checks both start markers and end markers.

Strategy effect: Lower values require price and MACD swing points to occur very close together in time. Higher values allow looser matching but may pair swings that are less directly related. Cannot be negative.

MinProminencePoints

Type: double

Default: 0.0

Description: Minimum local prominence, in broker points, required for a price peak/trough.

Strategy effect: Higher values require price swing points to stand out more from neighbouring bars. This reduces noisy swings but may remove valid early signals. Cannot be negative.

MinMACDProminence

Type: double

Default: 0.0

Description: Minimum local prominence required for a MACD peak/trough. This is an absolute MACD-value difference, not broker points.

Strategy effect: Higher values require MACD swing points to stand out more clearly. Too high a value may remove many valid divergence signals. Cannot be negative.

MinTrendOverlapRatio

Type: double

Default: 0.75

Description: Minimum required time-overlap ratio between the price trend and MACD trend. Value must be between 0 and 1 .

Strategy effect: Higher values require the price and MACD trends to cover a more similar time window. Lower values allow looser matching.

Confirmation Settings

Confirmers are optional filters applied after a divergence signal is generated. A trade is only allowed if every enabled confirmer confirms the signa.

UsePriceBarConfirmer

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Requires the previous completed candle to agree with the trade direction. For BUY, close must be above open. For SELL, close must be below open.

Strategy effect: Simple momentum filter. Can remove trades where the immediate previous candle disagrees with the signal, but may also reject early reversal entries.

UseMACDMomentumConfirmer

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Requires MACD main-line momentum to move in the trade direction between the two most recent completed bars.

Strategy effect: For BUY, MACD main at shift 1 must be greater than shift 2. For SELL, MACD main at shift 1 must be less than shift 2. This can reduce counter-momentum entries but may delay reversal trades.

UsePriceChangeConfirmer

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables a prior price-move filter.

Strategy effect: Confirms BUY only after price has fallen enough over the lookback window; confirms SELL only after price has risen enough. Intended to ensure the divergence appears after a meaningful prior move.

PriceChangeConfirmationBars

Type: int

Default: 30

Description: Lookback length for the price-change confirmer. Uses completed candles only.

Strategy effect: Higher values measure a longer prior move. Must be at least 1 when the confirmer is enabled.

PriceChangeConfirmationMinMovePoints

Type: double

Default: 100.0

Description: Minimum price move, in broker points, required over PriceChangeConfirmationBars .

Strategy effect: Higher values make the filter stricter. For BUY, old close minus recent close must be at least this value in points. For SELL, recent close minus old close must be at least this value in points. Cannot be negative when enabled.

UseMACDDivergenceQualityConfirmer

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables the divergence quality score filter.

Strategy effect: Scores the quality of the price/MACD divergence structure and only allows trades above the threshold.

MACDDivergenceQualityThreshold

Type: double

Default: 60.0

Description: Minimum quality score required to confirm the signal. Score range is 0 to 100 .

Strategy effect: Higher values make the EA more selective. Must be between 0 and 100 when enabled.

MACDDivergenceQualityTargetPriceSwingPoints

Type: double

Default: 100.0

Description: Price swing size, in broker points, that earns a full price-swing score.

Strategy effect: Higher values require larger price separation between the two price swing markers to receive full quality credit. Must be greater than 0 when enabled.

MACDDivergenceQualityTargetMACDSwing

Type: double

Default: 0.005

Description: MACD swing size that earns a full MACD-swing score.

Strategy effect: Higher values require stronger MACD separation between the two MACD swing markers. Must be greater than 0 when enabled.

MACDDivergenceQualityTargetAlignmentBars

Type: int

Default: 10

Description: Bar distance used to score how closely price and MACD swing endpoints align.

Strategy effect: Lower values reward tighter alignment. Higher values make the quality score more forgiving. Cannot be negative when enabled.

MACDDivergenceQualityTargetSwingSeparationBars

Type: int

Default: 15

Description: Swing-point separation that earns a full separation score.

Strategy effect: Helps avoid very short, noisy divergence structures. Higher values reward wider, slower-developing setups. Must be greater than 0 when enabled.

UseMACDSignalConfirmer

Type: bool

Default: true

Description: Enables confirmation using the relationship between MACD main and MACD signal lines.

Strategy effect: Adds an extra MACD confirmation layer. Can be used in direction mode or recent-crossover mode.

MACDSignalConfirmationMode

Type: MACD_SIGNAL_CONFIRMATION_MODE

Default: MACD_SIGNAL_CONFIRMATION_RECENT_CROSSOVER

Description: Selects how the MACD signal-line confirmer works.

Strategy effect: MACD_SIGNAL_CONFIRMATION_DIRECTION checks whether MACD main is above/below the signal line on the most recently completed bar. MACD_SIGNAL_CONFIRMATION_RECENT_CROSSOVER requires a recent bullish/bearish crossover.

MACDSignalCrossoverConfirmationBars

Type: int

Default: 5

Description: Number of completed bars searched for a MACD main/signal-line crossover when recent-crossover mode is used.

Strategy effect: Higher values allow older crossovers to confirm the signal. Lower values require fresher confirmation. Must be at least 1 when the confirmer is enabled.

Trade Settings

LotSize

Type: double

Default: 1

Description: Requested trade size. The broker's minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step are applied by TradeNet .

Strategy effect: Larger values increase both profit and loss. Must be greater than 0 .

NetType

Type: NETTYPE

Default: NETTYPE_ADVISOR

Description: Controls whether new trades net against existing opposite positions.

Strategy effect: NETTYPE_NONE : do not net; open new trades independently. NETTYPE_ADVISOR : net only positions for this EA's MagicNumber . NETTYPE_ALL : net against all open market positions for the symbol.

ExposureCalc

Type: EXPOSURECALC

Default: EXPOSURECALC_ADVISOR

Description: Controls which open positions count toward the MaxExposure limit.

Strategy effect: EXPOSURECALC_ADVISOR : count only this EA's positions. EXPOSURECALC_ALL : count all open market positions for the symbol.

MaxExposure

Type: double

Default: 10

Description: Maximum allowed absolute open exposure for the symbol. Use -1 for unlimited.

Strategy effect: Prevents the EA from increasing exposure above the limit. A value of 0 prevents new exposure. Must be -1 or zero/positive.

SlippagePoints

Type: int

Default: 3

Description: Maximum allowed execution slippage in broker points for order send/close operations.

Strategy effect: Higher values make execution more permissive. Lower values can increase failed orders in fast markets. Cannot be negative.

MagicNumber

Type: int

Default: 123456

Description: Identifier applied to orders opened by this EA.

Strategy effect: Important when using advisor-level netting/exposure. Use a unique value for each EA instance or strategy.

Risk Management Settings

UseStopLoss

Type: bool

Default: false

Description: Enables automatic stop-loss placement based on the signal price trend.

Strategy effect: For BUY, stop loss is below the lowest price marker plus buffer. For SELL, stop loss is above the highest price marker plus buffer and spread adjustment.

StopBufferPoints

Type: double

Default: 20

Description: Extra buffer, in broker points, added beyond the trend high/low used for the stop loss.

Strategy effect: Higher values place stops farther away and reduce stop-outs, but increase risk per trade. Cannot be negative when stop loss is enabled.

UseTakeProfit

Type: bool

Default: false

Description: Enables automatic take-profit placement based on stop-loss distance.

Strategy effect: Requires a valid stop-loss calculation.

RiskRewardRatio

Type: double

Default: 2

Description: Reward multiple used to calculate take profit from stop-loss distance.

Strategy effect: Example: if risk distance is 100 points and ratio is 2 , take profit is placed 200 points from entry. Must be greater than 0 when take profit is enabled.

Misc

CooldownBars

Type: int

Default: 5

Description: Minimum number of bars after a successfully booked trade before another trade can be placed.

Strategy effect: Higher values reduce trade frequency. Cooldown is only updated when TradeNet.trade() reports that a trade was booked or an existing position was reduced. Cannot be negative.

Notes on points, spread, and broker execution

  • Parameters ending in Points use the broker's MODE_POINT , not necessarily a pip.
  • The EA's stop-loss calculation for SELL trades includes spread because chart highs/lows are bid-based while SELL stop losses are triggered on ask price.
  • TradeNet normalises lots using the broker's minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step.
  • TradeNet normalises entry, stop-loss, and take-profit prices to the broker's digit precision before order submission.
  • Invalid stop-loss or take-profit distances are rejected before sending the order.
  • Only market orders ( OP_BUY and OP_SELL ) are used for netting and exposure calculations.

Practical tuning guidance

The inputs fall into three categories.

Detection inputs

These decide whether a divergence exists:

SearchBars MaxSwingAlignmentBars MinProminencePoints MinMACDProminence MinTrendOverlapRatio DetectBullishDivergence DetectBearishDivergence DetectHiddenBullishDivergence DetectHiddenBearishDivergence

Use these to control the shape and strictness of the divergence pattern itself.

Confirmation inputs

These decide whether an already-detected divergence is strong enough to trade:

UsePriceBarConfirmer UseMACDMomentumConfirmer UsePriceChangeConfirmer UseMACDDivergenceQualityConfirmer UseMACDSignalConfirmer

More confirmers usually reduce trade count. They can reduce bad trades, but they may also delay or remove profitable early entries.

Execution and risk inputs

These control position size, exposure, stop loss, take profit, slippage, and cooldown:

LotSize NetType ExposureCalc MaxExposure SlippagePoints MagicNumber UseStopLoss StopBufferPoints UseTakeProfit RiskRewardRatio CooldownBars

These do not change the signal itself, but they have a major effect on realised drawdown, account usage, and execution behaviour.

Suggested validation process

Before using the EA live:

  1. Run MT4 Strategy Tester over several market regimes.
  2. Test with realistic spread, commission, swap, and slippage assumptions.
  3. Confirm that the broker's lot size, tick value, and margin model match the intended risk sizing.
  4. Review the Experts and Journal logs for rejected orders, invalid stops, exposure blocks, and confirmer rejections.
  5. Forward-test on a demo account before using real capital.

Current default profile

The current defaults are relatively selective:

MACD: 12 / 26 / 9 SearchBars: 5 MaxSwingAlignmentBars: 5 MinTrendOverlapRatio: 0.75 PriceChangeConfirmer: on, 30 bars / 100 points MACDDivergenceQualityConfirmer: on, threshold 60 MACDSignalConfirmer: on, recent crossover within 5 completed bars StopLoss: off TakeProfit: off CooldownBars: 5

Important: These defaults should be treated as a starting point for testing, not as a guaranteed optimal configuration for all symbols, timeframes, or brokers.
Usage Guide

It is recommended that this EA is run on the standard chart for your chosen symbol with the MACD indicator added. The MACD indicator parameters should be set to match the MACDFast , MACDSlow and MACDSignal parameters set for the expert advisor. Saving this template as MACDDivergence_EA.tpi will reload this setup whenever you use the advisor.

Note: If the Expert Advisor MACD settings differ from the indicator MACD settings, the advisor will execute its strategy but the trend lines won't be shown on the MACD indicator.

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Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
Magic Reversion Indicator
Giordano Bruno Rodrigues Machado
Индикаторы
Indicator that indicate where the best point of reverse market.This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because the strategy uses a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete tradi
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Индикаторы
PUMPING STATION – Ваша персональная стратегия "всё включено" Представляем PUMPING STATION — революционный индикатор Forex, который превратит вашу торговлю в увлекательный и эффективный процесс! Это не просто помощник, а полноценная торговая система с мощными алгоритмами, которые помогут вам начать торговать более стабильно! При покупке этого продукта вы БЕСПЛАТНО получаете: Эксклюзивные Set-файлы: Для автоматической настройки и максимальной эффективности. Пошаговое видео-руководство: Научитесь т
Sell Signall
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор не зря так назван ведь он покажет обратную сторону рынка.. В него встроено несколько математических индикатора, которые настроены показывать лучшие сигналы для валютных пар! Идеально показал себя в работе на М5-М15 не больше и не меньше! Только при этом он показывает до 86,5% правильных сигналов! В настройки включены цвета стрелок, аллерт, и так же параметры что бы вы смоли перенастроить индикатор и торговать на криптовалюте и сырье! Если будут вопросы тестируйте или пишите мне)
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Эксперты
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Эксперты
Midnight Queen MT4 — Королева тихой азиатской сессии Midnight Queen MT4 — это профессиональный ночной скальпер , торгующий во время тихой азиатской сессии . Он сочетает высокую точность входов , жёсткий контроль рисков и плавный рост прибыли — идеальный баланс, достойный “Королевы ночи”. Основные характеристики Пара: EURGBP (оптимизирована под таймфрейм M5) Время торговли: 21:00–07:00 (по времени брокера) Логика: входы по Bollinger Bands и RSI (возврат к среднему) Фильтры: новости, спред,
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Эксперты
Neuralwork - это полностью автоматизированный торговый советник. Методика работы советника основывается на инициировании ряда последовательных процессов: агрегирования диверсифицированного ряда потенциальных сделок в специальный канал с последующим преобразованием их в особый информационный поток, внутренней калибровки сделок по показателю эвентуальности и валидности с помощью трендового верификатора и фильтрации точек входа и выхода благодаря особой программной установке, интегрированной в сове
The One percent EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Эксперты
The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value. Trading statistics (2023-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 Currency Pair X
MagicIshimoku
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop. Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the tr
Macd Gladiator
Christophe, Th Cassar
Эксперты
MACD Gladiator EA – Структурированная торговля с использованием MACD и EMA MACD Gladiator — это эксперт-советник (EA), созданный для реализации системной трендовой стратегии на основе индикатора MACD и фильтрации сигналов с помощью экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA). Советник фокусируется на чистых точках входа и не использует рискованные стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сетка. Основные особенности: Логика на основе пересечения MACD и сигнальной линии Фильтр тренда с использованием
С этим продуктом покупают
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
Эксперты
Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Эксперты
TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Эксперты
ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Эксперты
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Эксперты
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
YinYang hedging
Jun Feng
Эксперты
YinYang hedging This is a fully automatic EA base on two currency hedging.The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with any type of market, and the performance is stable. Using Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; EA loading currency:currency A,currency B do not need to loading the EA; Minimum account funds:$1000; When used,the parameters "Test" should be adjusted to "false" from "true" by default; VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised; Currency pairs are recommended:A-GBPUSD，B-EURUSD；
Big Hunter
Mehdi Sabbagh
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Эксперты
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Эксперты
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Эксперты
Broker - самообучающийся советник. Алгоритм данного советника постоянно подстраивается под торговую динамика рынка. Советник имеет минимальное количество параметров, что облегчает работу новичков на валютном рынке. Преимущества советника работает на любом временном периоде работает с любым торговым символом нет параметров, которым нужна оптимизация на каждой сделке советник самообучается и подстраивается под текущую торговую ситуацию Параметры советника lot_persent=10   - объем торговой позиции
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Эксперты
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Duality - автономная автоматическая торговая система, не использующая опасные метоты торговли (нет мартингейла, нет усреднений, нет увеличения лота). Основа стратегии советника - корреляционная разность между свечными формациями и средними ценовыми значениями в разные моменты времени относительно основных точек отчета. Рекомендуется использовать: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Настройки: Risk for Lot - Процент риска для расчета торгового лота; If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - Если Risk for Lot =
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Эксперты
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
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