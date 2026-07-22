Pivot points vision

Pivot Point Vision is a MetaTrader 5 analysis tool designed to bring clarity to price action. By combining automated historical pivot level plotting with dynamic candlestick coloring, it provides an immediate overview of market structure.

Key Features

  • Period-Segmented Pivots

    Pivot levels (Daily, Weekly, or Monthly) are cleanly bounded within each respective timeframe period. Your chart history remains organized and legible, avoiding infinite horizontal lines stretching across the screen.

  • Dynamic Candlestick Coloring

    Candle bodies update in real time based on their position relative to the central pivot. Three shades of green highlight upward progression into upper zones, while three shades of red categorize moves below the baseline.

  • Flexible Calculation Modes

    Offers two methods to fit your workflow: standard pivot formulas (adjusting level spacing based on the prior period's volatility) or a custom fixed-pip offset mode around the central pivot.

  • Instant Contextual Analysis

    Quickly identify price consolidation or extension relative to higher timeframe benchmarks, directly from your active trading chart.

A Visual Assistant for Your Analysis

This indicator does not generate automated trading signals. It is a visual mapping tool engineered to eliminate manual drawing, streamline chart layout, and help you locate price action relative to key historical reference levels.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
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Xauxag panel gestion mt5
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Pairs synthetique mt5
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Индикаторы
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
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Trend Filter By HYPOLITE MAKER (v3.00) Trend Filter is a visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to clean up your charts and display the market's true trend. It eliminates market noise and visual traps to help you stay on the right side of the market, with significantly less lag than standard moving averages. Visuals & Key Features The Central Line: It changes color to give you the market direction at a glance. Green for an uptrend, Red for a downtrend, and Yellow when the market is hesitatin
True strength index mt5
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Price manipulation risk mt4
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Индикаторы
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Risk Assessment and Manipulation Detection Tool The Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current level of market risk. It analyzes price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to identify unstable or potentially manipulated phases. This tool helps traders avoid traps, filter out false signals, and improve entry and exit timing. Product Objective Provide a visual and immediate assessment of market condi
Kst pro tools MT4
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ICARUS CHANNEL The ICARUS CHANNEL is a technical indicator designed to identify extreme price zones and optimize your entry and exit points in the market. How It Works The tool is based on a Simple Moving Average (SMA) , which represents the fair market value. Around this line, it identifies overbought (Premium) and oversold (Discount) zones: Premium Zone (Orange): Price is considered too high. Ideal for selling (short). Discount Zone (Blue): Price is considered a bargain. Ideal for buying (long
Four rsi mt4
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Индикаторы
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Pairs synthetique mt4
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
Vortex oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
VORTEX OSCILLATOR: The Power of Volume Flow VORTEX OSCILLATOR is an advanced trading tool that transforms the classic Vortex indicator into a highly responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it merges price action and volume to reveal the true strength behind every market movement. What Makes VORTEX OSCILLATOR Unique Most indicators simply follow price, often resulting in late entries. VORTEX OSCILLATOR utilizes a mathematical approach centered on Volume-
Fisher Transform MT5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER – Professional Precision Oscillator Experience the definitive version of the Fisher Transform, engineered by HYPOLITE MAKER. The Fisher Transform is renowned for spotting price reversals before they happen. However, the standard version is often too sensitive to market noise. Fisher Transform by HYPOLITE MAKER fixes these issues to provide a stable, highly visual, and profitable trading experience. What makes this version superior to the standard indicator? To
Klinger volume oscillator mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Klinger Volume Oscillator  Short Description A volume-based flow analysis tool designed to visualize buying and selling pressure through a dual-colored histogram. Detailed Description The Klinger Volume Oscillator Histo is a technical analysis indicator that explores the relationship between price movement and transactional volume. By converting the traditional Klinger Oscillator into a dynamic histogram, this tool allows traders to observe the internal strength of market movements. The indicat
Forex flux liquidity
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Ultimate Raw Strength & Currency Flow Analyzer for MetaTrader 5. FOREX FLUX LIQUIDITY is a high-precision dashboard designed to instantly identify where the "smart money" is moving. By scanning up to 28 currency pairs simultaneously, this tool filters out market noise to reveal the true intrinsic strength and current liquidity of every major currency. 1. Reading and Interpretation The interface utilizes a dual-visual system for lightning-fast decision-making: The Power Gauge: Measures the cu
Canal of shizukesa
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
SHIZUKESA Channel – Precision Volatility via Kijun Dynamics The SHIZUKESA Channel (Japanese for "Serenity") is a high-performance technical analysis tool built for traders who demand structural clarity. Unlike standard envelopes or Bollinger Bands that fluctuate with noise, this channel is mathematically rigid : it creates a 100% synchronized clone of the Kijun-Sen to identify objective price deviations. Core Features & Functionality Perfect Clone Structure : The bands do not rely on variable st
Trend series indicator
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
The Trend Series Indicator is a momentum-based tool designed to isolate and quantify the persistence of price cycles. While traditional oscillators like RSI or Stochastics often "flatten" during strong trends, the TSI measures the actual duration of the current market impulse. How It Works The indicator tracks the sequence of consecutive directional closes: Green Bars (Positive): Counts the streak of bullish candles. Each new higher close increments the bar (+1, +2, +3...). Red Bars (Negative):
Schaff trend cycle mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
STC Pro-Volume Dynamics: Advanced Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator STC Pro-Volume Dynamics is a high-performance trend cycle indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for systematic and discretionary traders who demand precision, it merges the proven Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) algorithm with an integrated visual analysis of execution volumes. The objective of this tool is not to provide "magic" predictions, but to deliver a clear, stable, and statistically actionable reading of price dy
Detrended price oscillator mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trading isn't just about whether the price is going up or down; it's about how it is moving. The DPO is a structural indicator that neutralizes the underlying trend to isolate the market's pure cyclic component. What is the DPO, really? Mathematically, the DPO measures the distance between the current price and its moving average. It doesn't follow direction: It measures speed and acceleration. The "Detrending" concept: By subtracting the trend (the average), the indicator "flattens" the price.
Candle liquidity volume
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Volume Color Candles v1.02   is an MT5 indicator that colors candlesticks based on their direction and relative volume. Bullish candles transition from light green to dark green, bearish candles from light red to dark red, featuring 8 gradient levels per direction (16 individually adjustable colors total). Parameters : 21 inputs including 16 customizable colors, volume average period (20), "high volume only" option, and threshold multiplier (1.2x). The algorithm compares current tick_volume to i
Market sentiment mt5 hp vision
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Why MarketSentiment Pro? Standard indicators only look at a single timeframe, leaving you blind to the bigger picture. Our proprietary algorithm analyzes 4 simultaneous time cycles across 4 different assets on a single screen. This gives you a unique "Eagle Eye" view of the market. Relative Strength Algorithm: Pure mathematical calculation based on the price position within its recent range ( $Position = \frac{Price - Low}{High - Low}$ ). 80% Reliability Target: By waiting for all 4 gauges to
Trail of SMOKE
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Trail of SMOKE v1.0 The Kinetic Footprint of Price. Trail of SMOKE is an advanced momentum indicator that transforms raw volatility into a fluid visual structure. While traditional indicators merely follow price with a lag, Trail of SMOKE projects market energy to identify zones of real acceleration and institutional exhaustion. The Science Behind the "SMOKE" The name isn't just for aesthetics. The indicator functions like an aerodynamic slipstream: Force Projection: It calculates the gap betwee
Lyapunov exponent
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
Lyapunov Exponent Indicator for MT5 Measures the rate at which nearby market trajectories diverge over time — a concept from chaos theory applied to price series. What it measures The speed at which two initially close market states diverge. Fast divergence indicates a chaotic/trending regime. Convergence indicates a stable/consolidating regime. Reading the indicator Value near 1 → market in chaotic / trending regime Value near 0 → market in stable / ranging regime White line : Lyapunov exponent
Asymmetry lnp
Vincent Albert Feugier
Индикаторы
ASYMMETRY OF LOSSES & PROFITS — MT5 Indicator The concept Most traders know their loss in %. Few know how much they need to gain to get back to breakeven. This is the mathematical asymmetry of markets: losing 50% doesn't require +50% to recover — it requires +100% . The bigger the loss, the more disproportionate the recovery effort. Loss Required gain to recover -10% +11.1% -25% +33.3% -50% +100% -75% +300% -90% +900% This indicator makes that number visible, continuously, directly on your MT5 c
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