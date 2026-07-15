Spartan EVO MT5

Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : Trend, Reversals and Exhaustions Indicator

Spartan EVO is an evolution from Spartan Indicator MT4. It is a multi-timeframe RSI confluence indicator that fires clear buy and sell arrows only when lower and higher timeframes agree—built around M5 + M15 and H1 confirmation—so you catch directional turns with less noise. It layers ATR, ADX, and ranging/chop filters to skip dead markets, offers optional early H1 crossover “pre-fire” signals for high-selectivity entry system designed for clarity, timing, and consistency.





Price $999 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach up to $2999

