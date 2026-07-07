Rook Market Analyzer AI

📊 Overview

AI Market Analyzer is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real-time market analysis and trading signals directly on your chart. Unlike traditional indicators, this EA uses OpenAI's GPT models to analyze complex market data and deliver human-like trading insights.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is an ANALYSIS TOOL ONLY. It does NOT execute any trades. You remain in full control of your trading decisions.

🎯 What It Does

1. Collects Market Data

The EA automatically gathers comprehensive market data including:

  • Chart Screenshot(Optional)
  • Current price, bid, ask, and spread
  • 7 key technical indicators (EMA20, EMA50, EMA200, RSI14, ATR14, MACD)
  • 4 timeframes of candles (M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • Market structure (previous day high/low, weekly high/low)
  • Session information (London, New York, Asia, Off-Hours)

2. Sends Data to AI

All collected data is packaged into a structured JSON format and sent to AI backend (OpenAI API) for analysis.

3. Receives AI Analysis

The AI analyzes the data and returns:

  • Trading Direction: BUY, SELL, or NO TRADE
  • Confidence Score: 0-100% (with scoring system)
  • Entry Price: Suggested entry level
  • Stop Loss: Risk management level
  • Take Profit 1 & 2: Profit targets
  • Risk:Reward Ratio: Calculated risk/reward
  • Detailed Reasoning: 4 clear points explaining the decision

4. Displays Results

All analysis is displayed in a beautiful, modern dashboard on your chart with:

  • Color-coded signals (🟢 BUY, 🔴 SELL, ⚪ NO TRADE)
  • All trading levels clearly shown
  • Full reasoning displayed
  • Request tracking and response time

✨ Key Features

🤖 AI-Powered Analysis

  • Uses OpenAI's GPT models for market analysis
  • Analyzes technical indicators, price action, and market structure
  • Provides human-like reasoning for every signal

📊 Modern Dashboard

  • Dark theme with rounded corners
  • Color-coded signals for easy reading
  • All information displayed in one place
  • Real-time updates on analysis results

🔒 Daily Request Limit

  • 10 requests per day (configurable)
  • Uses MT5 Global Variables for storage
  • Resets automatically at midnight
  • Visual indicator shows remaining requests (red when < 2)

🎯 Smart Signal Generation

  • Pullback and continuation strategies
  • 60%+ probability threshold
  • Clear confidence scoring system
  • NO TRADE when conditions are unclear

📈 Comprehensive Data

  • 7 technical indicators
  • 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • Market structure analysis
  • Session awareness

🚀 Performance Optimized

  • Fast response times (1-2 seconds typical)
  • Minimal resource usage
  • Efficient JSON handling
  • Robust error handling

🖥️ Dashboard Components

Header Section

🤖 AI MARKET ANALYZER 🔍 WebRequest Status 📊 Symbol: XAUUSD ⏱️ TF: H1 [🔍 ANALYZE]

Analysis Results

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry Price: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 Take Profit 1: 3385.20 🎯 Take Profit 2: 3397.95 📊 Risk:Reward: 1:2.0:3.5 📌 Entry Type: ⚡ INSTANT 📋 Order Type: ---

Reasoning Section

💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Status Section

🕐 Analysis Time: 2026-07-07 10:32:14Z 📡 Status: ✅ Analysis Complete ⚡ Response: 1250ms 📊 Remaining Requests: 8 🐛 EA Mode - WebRequest Enabled

🔧 Technical Specifications

Feature Details
Language MQL5 (MetaTrader 5)
AI Integration OpenAI GPT (via PHP backend)
Data Collection Native MT5 functions (iMA, iRSI, iATR, CopyRates)
WebRequest POST with application/json, 30s timeout
Storage MT5 Global Variables (daily request limit)
Dashboard Chart objects (labels, buttons, rectangles)
Error Handling Comprehensive with detailed logging

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+ recommended)
  • PHP backend with OpenAI API access
  • WebRequest enabled in MT5 settings
  • Internet connection

Data Collected

• Symbol & Timeframe • Current Price, Bid, Ask, Spread • EMA20, EMA50, EMA200 • RSI14, ATR14 • MACD Main & Signal • 100 M15 candles • 100 H1 candles • 80 H4 candles • 50 D1 candles • Previous Day High/Low • Weekly High/Low • Session Information

💡 How It Works (Step-by-Step)

1. User Interaction

User clicks [🔍 ANALYZE] button on dashboard

2. Data Collection (EA)

EA collects: → Current market data → Technical indicators → Candlestick data (4 timeframes) → Market structure → Session information

3. JSON Construction (EA)

All data is formatted into a structured JSON object → symbol, timeframe, current_price → indicators object → candles object (4 timeframes) → market_structure object → market object (session info)

4. API Request (EA → PHP)

POST request to PHP backend → Content-Type: application/json → Authorization header → Timeout: 30 seconds

5. AI Analysis (PHP → OpenAI)

PHP backend: → Builds analysis prompt from data → Sends to OpenAI GPT → Receives JSON response → Validates and formats results

6. Response Parsing (EA)

EA receives and parses JSON: → direction, confidence, entry, SL, TP → reasoning array (4 points) → Updates dashboard display

7. Daily Limit Update

EA decrements remaining requests count → Saves to Global Variables → Updates dashboard display → Shows warning when < 2 remaining

🎨 Dashboard Design Philosophy

Clarity

  • Each piece of information has a clear label
  • Color coding for quick interpretation
  • Logical grouping of related information

Professional Aesthetics

  • Dark theme for comfortable viewing
  • Rounded corners for modern look
  • Clean typography with proper spacing
  • Status indicators for system health

User Experience

  • One-click analysis
  • Immediate feedback
  • Clear error messages
  • Visual progress indicators

🔒 Security & Privacy

Data Privacy

  • All market data is your own chart data
  • No sensitive information collected
  • API keys stored on your server
  • No data shared with third parties

Security

  • Authorization header required for API calls
  • WebRequest only to whitelisted URLs
  • No trading execution capability
  • Read-only access to market data

📈 Example Signals

Strong BUY Signal

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 TP1: 3385.20 🎯 TP2: 3397.95 📊 RR: 1:2.0:3.5 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Clear SELL Signal

📈 Direction: 🔴 SELL 🎯 Confidence: 68% 💰 Entry: 4126.22 🛑 Stop Loss: 4155.37 🎯 TP1: 4130.00 🎯 TP2: 4120.00 📊 RR: 1:0.2:0.3 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Bearish (EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200) • Price position: Below all EMAs • Momentum: RSI declining, MACD bearish • Decision: SELL - Bearish momentum confirmed

NO TRADE (Wait)

📈 Direction: ⚪ NO TRADE 🎯 Confidence: 0% 💰 Entry: --- 🛑 Stop Loss: --- 🎯 TP1: --- 🎯 TP2: --- 📊 RR: N/A 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Consolidation (EMAs flat) • Price position: Middle of range • Momentum: RSI 50, MACD flat • Decision: NO TRADE - Wait for breakout

🚀 Getting Started

1. Installation

  1. Copy EA file to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
  3. Drag EA onto a chart

2. Configuration

  1. Set your API URL in inputs
  2. Enable WebRequest in MT5 settings
  3. Add your URL to allowed list

3. Usage

  1. Click [🔍 ANALYZE] button
  2. Wait 1-2 seconds
  3. Read the analysis
  4. Make your trading decision

📊 Success Metrics

Metric Value
Response Time 1-2 seconds
Data Points 500+ per analysis
Daily Limit 10 requests (configurable)
AI Model GPT-4o-mini
Timeframes 4 (M15, H1, H4, D1)
Indicators 7 (EMA20,50,200, RSI, ATR, MACD)

🏆 Why Choose AI Market Analyzer?

✅ Professional Grade

  • Used by serious traders
  • Institution-level analysis
  • Proven methodology

✅ Time-Saving

  • Instant analysis
  • No chart staring
  • Automated data collection

✅ Educational

  • Learn from AI reasoning
  • Understand market dynamics
  • Improve your own analysis

✅ Risk Management

  • Clear stop loss levels
  • Risk:Reward calculation
  • Confidence-based decisions

✅ Always Available

  • 24/7 market analysis
  • Consistent execution
  • No emotional bias

📞 Support

For support, contact:

📄 Disclaimer

⚠️ Important Notice: This EA is for educational and informational purposes only. It does NOT provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor before making trading decisions.

🎯 Summary

AI Market Analyzer is a professional tool that brings the power of Artificial Intelligence to your MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides:

  • ✅ Real-time AI analysis
  • ✅ Clear trading signals
  • ✅ Detailed reasoning
  • ✅ Professional dashboard
  • ✅ No trading execution (analysis only)

Transform the way you analyze markets with AI! 🚀

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概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Apex Fibo Tracer
Yvan Musatov
指标
Apex Fibo Tracer — Smart Auto-Fibonacci Tool Apex Fibo Tracer is a professional analytical indicator that automates one of the most powerful methods in technical analysis — Fibonacci retracement levels. By combining a high-precision ZigZag algorithm with dynamic Fibonacci plotting, the tool delivers instant and accurate visualization of market structure directly on your chart. Most traders lose valuable seconds manually adjusting Fibonacci grids during high volatility. Apex Fibo Tracer eliminate
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
指标
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
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FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
实用工具
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
实用工具
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
实用工具
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
实用工具
币安未来的 Mt5 机器人（专家） 该系统在币安期货市场上运行。 您可以轻松地将其集成到您自己的代码中以实现操作自动化。 提供手动操作面板。 对冲模组兼容。 所有操作都可以在屏幕上手动完成。 这是同时控制多种加密货币的最有效方式。 屏幕是带有币安屏幕的模板类型。 您可以从链接下载模板文件。 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing 此程序需要安装。 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 参数 API 密钥 = 您的币安 API 密钥 秘钥 = 你的币安秘钥 *您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://fapi.binance.com/ 单击链接以查看屏幕截图。 https://www.mql5.com/e
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
实用工具
在此向大家介绍一款我本人使用多年的机器人。该产品支持半自动和全自动交易模式。 >>> Chat <<< 本程序包含基于经济日历新闻的灵活交易设置功能。不支持策略测试器检验。仅可进行实际操作。需在终端设置允许URL 列表中添加新闻网站。点击服务 > 设置 > 智能交易系统。选中“允许WebRequest对下列URL发出请求：”。添加下列（删除空格）：https://  nfs.faireconomy.media 下載最新的設定檔： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 訊號監控： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart 请参考博客中各类参数说明自行实现个性化设置   ： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748545   。 主要默认设置说明 单一图表英镑/GBP（英镑美元/GBPUSD、欧元英镑/EURGBP、英镑日元/GBPJPY、英镑加拿大元/GBPCAD、英镑澳大利亚元/GBPAUD、英镑瑞士法郎/GBPCHF）货币对操作。英镑/
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
实用工具
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
实用工具
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
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Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
实用工具
**从任何 Telegram 频道复制信号，并立即在 MT5 上执行交易，无需管理员权限！** 您是否通过 Telegram 接收交易信号，并希望它们能在 MetaTrader 5 上即时执行？ **Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier** 是连接您的 Telegram 信号频道与 MetaTrader 5 的强大桥梁。它会监听指定 Telegram 频道的消息，自动提取交易信号（包括品种、方向、入场价、止损和止盈），并立即执行。 无论您是跟随付费信号提供商，还是自动化您自己的 Telegram 提醒，此工具都能帮助您优化交易流程，减少手动操作，避免错失机会。 ️ **核心功能：** 直接连接您的 Telegram 频道 解析关键交易指令（买入/卖出或挂单、品种、入场价、止损、止盈） 保存信号供 MQL5 访问 兼容任何 MT5 智能交易系统或自定义逻辑 使用您的 Telegram 凭证即可轻松设置 **设置指南：** 请阅读此文档以获取设置指南 **支持的品种：**  # 外汇     "EURUSD", "GBPU
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Local Reverse Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Expert Advisor that synchronizes positions between a Master and Slave account but with a twist: it reverses every trade . Master opens Buy → Slave opens Sell (same volume, SL/TP mirrored) Master opens Sell → Slave opens Buy (adjusted SL/TP) Continuous sync: positions closed on Master = closed on Slave, new positions are instantly reversed Perfect for hedging , contrary strategies , or testing directional bias across two accounts. For Support & Customization   I’m here to ensure you get the most
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
Telebot4 to Telegram
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
###   TeleBot4 - Trade Copier from MT4 to Telegram [MANUAL] TeleBot4 is an innovative MQL4 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 4 trading experience with Telegram. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and groups, ensuring they never miss an important market move. **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT4 account, including order op
Local Trade Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or for support :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128845 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, w
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BrekautEA
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
专家
BrekautEA is a powerful and intuitive trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed to elevate your trading experience. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, BrekautEA identifies key breakout opportunities and opens a trade across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Key Features: Accurate Breakout Detection : BrekautEA uses a combination of price action, volume analysis, and market volatility to pinpoint where breakouts are likely to occur. This
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher- Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices via CoinMarketCap Overview: The CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher is a powerful tool designed for traders and developers who want real-time access to cryptocurrency prices directly within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It seamlessly integrates with the CoinMarketCap API to retrieve live cryptocurrency price data, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and hundreds of other coins, with automatic updates at your chosen intervals (e.g.,
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
实用工具
THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier [MANUAL HERE] Overview: This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 accoun
Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention. The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position s
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
BalanceGuard
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Take full control of your trading with the BalanceGuard Expert Advisor. This smart risk-management tool continuously tracks your account equity and activates a protective stop once your predefined drawdown limit is reached—so you never risk more than you’re comfortable with. Featuring adjustable drawdown settings and a clean, intuitive dashboard that displays essential account statistics, BalanceGuard empowers you to trade confidently while protecting your capital.
Local Trad Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
Gold Previous Day Breakout
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
专家
The Previous Day Breakout EA is a clean, modular, and production-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It automatically places pending breakout orders based on the previous day’s high and low, aiming to capture directional moves when price breaks out of the prior day’s range. Core Trading Logic At the start of every new trading day, the EA calculates the Previous Day High and Previous Day Low. It immediately places a Buy Stop at the Previous Day High and a Sell Stop at the Previo
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