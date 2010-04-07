Dynamic Market Oscillator

Dynamic Market Oscillator (DMO) – Clean Dynamic Horizontal Levels Marker

The Dynamic Market Oscillator is a versatile, minimalist overlay indicator that automatically drawing clean, real-time horizontal price levels with markers and extendable dashed rays. It is perfect for traders who want an uncluttered chart while instantly seeing the most important ongoing support and resistance zones.

Works perfectly on ALL markets:

  • Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, exotics)
  • Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD etc.)
  • Gold & Silver (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)
  • Stock indices, commodities, and futures

Fully compatible with ALL timeframes – from M1 scalping to MN monthly swing trading.

**What you get:

  • Red downward markers + optional "Sell" labels at potential resistance zones
  • Green upward markers + optional "Buy" labels at potential support zones
  • Adjustable sensitivity (default setting works great on every market and timeframe)
  • 100% non-repainting, lightweight, zero lag

Ideal for price action, supply-demand, breakout, and trend-continuation strategies. Use the rays as dynamic confluence levels with your Fibonacci, order blocks, or volume profile tools.


