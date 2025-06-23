A comprehensive description of an automated trading solution, optimised for the forex market with reliable performance on gold and across all currency pairs.

DeltaAirProMaxTradeSys is a premium solution for automated trading, tailored specifically for gold and actively traded currency pairs available on the market.

This system is highly optimised for gold trading under a 1:1000 micro lot structure.

By default, the maximum calculated position size is approximately 0.33 micro lots per order for buy trades, and around 0.26 micro lots per order for sell trades.

In sideways market conditions, the system automatically adjusts position sizes based on prevailing market buying and selling pressure.

It initiates strong buy entries during bullish movements, and executes sell orders at peak levels when the market reaches key thresholds.

DeltaAirProMaxTradeSys integrates sophisticated algorithms that analyse support and resistance zones:

Support breaks trigger strategic sell positions in alignment with market direction.

Resistance breakouts initiate buy positions based on momentum and market demand.

The system offers a dynamic combination of technical levels and price action volatility analysis, enabling adaptive decision-making in both upward and downward market scenarios.

It is designed with a rapid profit-taking mechanism, offering traders timely exits and consistent gains.

📌 Trading Strategy

Trend-following EA combined with smart algorithms to detect support/resistance levels and price action volatility differentials.

Lot size is automatically adjusted based on market strength:

Strong buys in bullish trends

Strategic sells near resistance

Safe mode when market is sideways

💱 Recommended Symbols

XAUUSDmicro, XAUUSD, Gold

In addition to gold, the system is compatible with major pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, as well as the majority of other currency pairs.

Best performance on XAUUSD micro accounts.

🕒 Suggested Timeframes

M1 or M5

Responsive and stable on lower timeframes

💼 Account Requirements

Micro Account (1:1000 leverage)

Minimum deposit: $500

Standard Account

Minimum deposit: $10,000

Best results with low-spread and fast execution brokers



🧠 DeltaAirProMaxTradeSys – The Ultimate Auto-Trading Robot for Gold & Major Forex Pairs 🚀 Let Your Profits Fly on Autopilot! DeltaAirProMaxTradeSys is a powerful, intelligent Expert Advisor built for serious traders who want to profit from the market — even while they sleep. ✅ Designed for Gold (XAUUSDmicro) and major currency pairs

✅ Smart auto-adaptive strategy with dynamic risk control

✅ Trend-following logic combined with breakout detection

✅ Ideal for both newbie traders and seasoned pros 💡 Why Choose DeltaAirProMax? 📈 Proven Trend-Following Strategy Strong buy entries during bullish momentum

Strategic sell entries near resistance

No-trade logic in sideways markets → reduce false signals 🧠 Smart Support & Resistance Recognition Automatically analyzes market pressure zones

Detects breakouts and adjusts position sizing accordingly 💹 Adaptive Position Sizing System Scales positions based on strength of signal

Dynamic lot sizing with full control for micro or standard accounts

Example: 0.33 micro lot buy / 0.26 micro lot sell (default) 📊 Built with Precision for Gold Traders DeltaAirProMax is highly optimized for 1:1000 leverage environments and performs extremely well on: ✅ XAUUSDmicro

✅ EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

✅ Most major forex pairs with low spread 💥 Best performance verified on Gold micro accounts 🛠 Suggested Settings Parameter Value Timeframes M1 or M5 Account Type Micro (Min $500) / Standard (Min $10,000) Recommended Broker Low-spread ECN brokers Leverage 1:1000 or higher 📈 Real Performance – Coming Soon We are currently running a real account on MQL5 Signals to track live results.

Backtest results (10 years) available in screenshots & demo. 👉 Follow our signal for real-time performance updates. 🎯 Who Is It For? ✅ Traders looking for hands-free automation

✅ Gold scalpers who want dynamic, precision entries

✅ Swing traders using low timeframes (M1–M5)

✅ Anyone tired of emotional/manual mistakes 💬 Support & Updates Free lifetime updates

Direct Telegram support group

Detailed installation manual included



Recommendations:

For micro accounts (1:1000 lot ratio): Minimum recommended deposit: $500 For standard lot accounts: Minimum recommended deposit: $10,000 Trend performs most effectively on the M1 timeframe Equipped with flexible two-way (buy and sell) trading capability Combines advanced algorithms of price action volatility differentials with support and resistance analysis The system is designed with exceptional flexibility — traders are not required to install any additional indicators. All necessary indicators are pre-configured within the programing, enabling it to automatically detect market conditions and make independent buy and sell decisions The robot is capable of trading safely and generating relatively stable profits for traders, with consistent monthly net gains. Performance depends on market conditions and profitable price movements during the trading process executed by the robot The lot size feature has been upgraded to include automatic calculation based on supply and demand, as well as the prevailing buying and selling pressure at each moment, whether the market is experiencing strong upward or downward movements, or is moving sideways The product has been upgraded with an auto-calculated lot size feature, enhancing trading capability, increasing flexibility and professionalism, and adapting dynamically to the market's buying and selling power. Additionally, the sell condition includes a safety check to only allow a sell order when the standard RSI value is within a safe range. Specifically, the RSI value on the Daily timeframe (PERIOD_D1) must be greater than or equal to 50. This prevents the system from placing sell orders in support zones The algorithm has been enhanced to maximise profits while ensuring account safety during strong market volatility or unfavourable trend movements. It is designed to provide absolute protection for the trading account, preserve capital, and optimise returns





