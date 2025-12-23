SinaisSeções
MagicGW 9910
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
2 / 3.3K USD
Copiar por 40 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
92
Negociações com lucro:
79 (85.86%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (14.13%)
Melhor negociação:
12.31 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.42 USD
Lucro bruto:
188.53 USD (10 584 pips)
Perda bruta:
-9.10 USD (613 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
17 (31.75 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
35.13 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.75
Atividade de negociação:
55.41%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.61%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
21 horas
Fator de recuperação:
50.69
Negociações longas:
11 (11.96%)
Negociações curtas:
81 (88.04%)
Fator de lucro:
20.72
Valor esperado:
1.95 USD
Lucro médio:
2.39 USD
Perda média:
-0.70 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-3.54 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3.54 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
15.95%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máximo:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


Classificação Média:
thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
75
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

