Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2条评论
可靠性
6
2 / 3.3K USD
每月复制 40 USD per 
增长自 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
92
盈利交易:
79 (85.86%)
亏损交易:
13 (14.13%)
最好交易:
12.31 USD
最差交易:
-1.42 USD
毛利:
188.53 USD (10 584 pips)
毛利亏损:
-9.07 USD (613 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (31.75 USD)
最大连续盈利:
35.13 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.75
交易活动:
61.98%
最大入金加载:
4.61%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
50.69
长期交易:
11 (11.96%)
短期交易:
81 (88.04%)
利润因子:
20.79
预期回报:
1.95 USD
平均利润:
2.39 USD
平均损失:
-0.70 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-3.54 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-3.54 USD (4)
每月增长:
15.95%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.12 USD
最大值:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
净值:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +12.31 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +31.75 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.54 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.96 × 512
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 315
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 1970
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 535
ZeroMarkets-1
2.70 × 147
TickmillEU-Live
2.95 × 20
69 更多...
Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


平均等级:
thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
75
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

