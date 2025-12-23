시그널섹션
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2 리뷰
안정성
8
2 / 3.3K USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 20%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
102
이익 거래:
89 (87.25%)
손실 거래:
13 (12.75%)
최고의 거래:
12.31 USD
최악의 거래:
-1.42 USD
총 수익:
200.31 USD (11 920 pips)
총 손실:
-9.20 USD (613 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
19 (23.09 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
35.13 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.74
거래 활동:
51.61%
최대 입금량:
4.61%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
6
평균 유지 시간:
21 시간
회복 요인:
53.99
롱(주식매수):
16 (15.69%)
숏(주식차입매도):
86 (84.31%)
수익 요인:
21.77
기대수익:
1.87 USD
평균 이익:
2.25 USD
평균 손실:
-0.71 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-3.54 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.54 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
9.43%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.12 USD
최대한의:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
자본금별:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +12.31 USD
최악의 거래: -1 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +23.09 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.54 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 584
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.84 × 366
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 292
VantageInternational-Live 15
2.12 × 17
Opogroup-Server1
2.17 × 77
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ZeroMarkets-1
2.49 × 194
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.57 × 585
Neomarkets-Live
2.66 × 130
80 더...
Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


평균 평점:
thomaslampe65
632
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
100
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

2026.01.05 02:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 15:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.