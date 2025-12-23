シグナルセクション
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
レビュー2件
信頼性
6週間
2 / 3.3K USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
92
利益トレード:
79 (85.86%)
損失トレード:
13 (14.13%)
ベストトレード:
12.31 USD
最悪のトレード:
-1.42 USD
総利益:
188.53 USD (10 584 pips)
総損失:
-9.10 USD (613 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (31.75 USD)
最大連続利益:
35.13 USD (8)
シャープレシオ:
0.75
取引アクティビティ:
55.41%
最大入金額:
4.61%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
6
平均保有時間:
21 時間
リカバリーファクター:
50.69
長いトレード:
11 (11.96%)
短いトレード:
81 (88.04%)
プロフィットファクター:
20.72
期待されたペイオフ:
1.95 USD
平均利益:
2.39 USD
平均損失:
-0.70 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-3.54 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3.54 USD (4)
月間成長:
15.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.12 USD
最大の:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
エクイティによる:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +12.31 USD
最悪のトレード: -1 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 8
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +31.75 USD
最大連続損失: -3.54 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 515
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 318
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.49 × 1981
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
72 より多く...
Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


平均の評価:
thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
100
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
