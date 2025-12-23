Join GridWise TradeSignals!

A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.

Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.

If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.

The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.

To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.

Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.

The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.

Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.

Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.

With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...

My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.

However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.

The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.

Past results do not guarantee future success.

The signal provider is not responsible for losses.

Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…