SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 9910
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2 comentarios
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
2 / 3.3K USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
92
Transacciones Rentables:
79 (85.86%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (14.13%)
Mejor transacción:
12.31 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.42 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
188.53 USD (10 584 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-9.10 USD (613 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (31.75 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
35.13 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.75
Actividad comercial:
55.41%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.61%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
6
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
50.69
Transacciones Largas:
11 (11.96%)
Transacciones Cortas:
81 (88.04%)
Factor de Beneficio:
20.72
Beneficio Esperado:
1.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.39 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.70 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-3.54 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3.54 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.95%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máxima:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
De fondos:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +12.31 USD
Peor transacción: -1 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +31.75 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.54 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 515
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.81 × 318
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.28 × 83
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.49 × 1981
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
otros 72...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


Evaluación media:
thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
75
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MagicGW 9910
40 USD al mes
19%
2
3.3K
USD
1.1K
USD
6
100%
92
85%
55%
20.71
1.95
USD
8%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.