Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
2 / 3.3K USD
Für 40 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
96
Gewinntrades:
83 (86.45%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (13.54%)
Bester Trade:
12.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.42 USD
Bruttoprofit:
193.91 USD (11 030 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9.14 USD (613 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (31.75 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
35.13 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading-Aktivität:
56.47%
Max deposit load:
4.61%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
22 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
52.19
Long-Positionen:
11 (11.46%)
Short-Positionen:
85 (88.54%)
Profit-Faktor:
21.22
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.92 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-3.54 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-3.54 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.79%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.12 USD
Maximaler:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
Kapital:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 96
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 185
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +12.31 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.75 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.54 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 518
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.79 × 326
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 253
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.15 × 47
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.38 × 91
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 2000
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 546
noch 73 ...
Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
100
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
