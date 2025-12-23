SignalsSections
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 9910

Ihor Hut
2 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
2 / 3.3K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
79 (85.86%)
Loss Trades:
13 (14.13%)
Best trade:
12.31 USD
Worst trade:
-1.42 USD
Gross Profit:
188.53 USD (10 584 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.07 USD (613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (31.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.13 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.75
Trading activity:
61.98%
Max deposit load:
4.61%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
50.69
Long Trades:
11 (11.96%)
Short Trades:
81 (88.04%)
Profit Factor:
20.79
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
2.39 USD
Average Loss:
-0.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.54 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
15.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
3.54 USD (0.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.35% (3.61 USD)
By Equity:
8.25% (84.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 179
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.31 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.64 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
0.96 × 512
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.82 × 315
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.50 × 1970
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.58 × 535
ZeroMarkets-1
2.70 × 147
TickmillEU-Live
2.95 × 20
69 more...
Join GridWise TradeSignals!
A Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals.
Discuss the robot and share your experience. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hello! You must have at least $1000 in your account for a 0.01 lot.
If you have a smaller amount or a cent account, you risk taking losses, while my account may still be profitable.

This system is configured for approximately 20–30% monthly profit based on the deposit.

To copy trades with the exact lot size, your account balance should be slightly higher than mine.
The MQL5 service uses its own formula to calculate your lot size relative to mine.
To match the lot size fully, your balance should be 10–15% higher. You can find more details on their forum.
Set the acceptable spread/slippage in your terminal settings to 10–15.

Important!!

I consider searching for settings using historical data older than 1–2 years to be a waste of time.
The settings that work now cover the year 2024 and 2025 up to today.
Every 1–2 months, the settings in the EA are slightly adjusted based on optimization of the most recent period.
Overall, the EA has many filters that adapt it to market conditions and help preserve the deposit even if we end up in a trend moving against our position.

The system works without a stop-loss. I understand this is often viewed negatively, but without a stop-loss we get consistent income — sometimes with drawdown, but still income.
With a stop-loss, we hit the stop, then have to recover it, and it becomes an endless cycle...
My EA has four stop-loss options, tested hundreds of times, and in the end I concluded that trading without a stop-loss is much more effective.
However, it’s better to have an additional +50% or +100% of the deposit just in case.

Since the system is designed to give approximately 20–30% monthly profit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly — whether once a month or once a week doesn’t matter.

Trading Forex carries a high level of risk and may lead to capital loss.
The user is fully responsible for their decisions and losses.
Past results do not guarantee future success.
The signal provider is not responsible for losses.
Evaluate the risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback…


Average rating:
thomaslampe65
636
thomaslampe65 2025.12.23 21:33 
 

I am also subscribed to Ihor's MagicGW audcad L which has been performing very well. Magic GW 9910 is off to a great start, I have no doubt that it will perform well. Ihor is one of the best in the business!

Trdr5_Ecko
55
Trdr5_Ecko 2025.12.08 19:43 
 

This is a new version of a signal I already trusted. I was originally subscribed to Ihor's 'MagicGW AUDCAD L' and was very happy with it. When Ihor launched this newer version in November with investment settings that I liked, it was an easy decision to subscribe. So far, the results are exactly as expected.

Ihor is fantastic! He understands Forex and EAs extremely well, and you won't find a more dedicated signal provider. Join the Telegram group and see for yourself—you’ll find all the investing research and backtesting info needed to decide which signal is right for you.

2025.12.22 12:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.18 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.17 11:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.15 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.15 23:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.15 23:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.15 23:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
