Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio

Agus Darma Kusuma
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
52
Negociações com lucro:
35 (67.30%)
Negociações com perda:
17 (32.69%)
Melhor negociação:
187.32 USD
Pior negociação:
-184.18 USD
Lucro bruto:
2 950.08 USD (99 193 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 491.00 USD (48 644 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (1 001.13 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 001.13 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.31
Atividade de negociação:
30.61%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.54%
Último negócio:
6 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
4.32
Negociações longas:
36 (69.23%)
Negociações curtas:
16 (30.77%)
Fator de lucro:
1.98
Valor esperado:
28.06 USD
Lucro médio:
84.29 USD
Perda média:
-87.71 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-335.87 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-335.87 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
0.75%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
234.80 USD
Máximo:
337.40 USD (0.33%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.23% (234.49 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.28% (286.26 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +187.32 USD
Pior negociação: -184 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 001.13 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -335.87 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.30 × 857
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 mais ...
Minimum Account Balance

This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.
For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.
The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.
Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.

Standard Lot Size

0.01 lot per $2,000
Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.

Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)

  • $2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
  • $4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536

Sem comentários
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 22:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio
30 USD por mês
1%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
9
100%
52
67%
31%
1.97
28.06
USD
0%
1:200
Copiar

