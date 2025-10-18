SeñalesSecciones
Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio

Agus Darma Kusuma
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
52
Transacciones Rentables:
35 (67.30%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
17 (32.69%)
Mejor transacción:
187.32 USD
Peor transacción:
-184.18 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
2 950.08 USD (99 193 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 491.00 USD (48 644 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (1 001.13 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 001.13 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
30.61%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.54%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.32
Transacciones Largas:
36 (69.23%)
Transacciones Cortas:
16 (30.77%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.98
Beneficio Esperado:
28.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
84.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-87.71 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-335.87 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-335.87 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.75%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
234.80 USD
Máxima:
337.40 USD (0.33%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.23% (234.49 USD)
De fondos:
0.28% (286.26 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +187.32 USD
Peor transacción: -184 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 001.13 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -335.87 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.30 × 857
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
otros 1...
Minimum Account Balance

This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.
For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.
The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.
Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.

Standard Lot Size

0.01 lot per $2,000
Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.

Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)

  • $2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
  • $4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536

No hay comentarios
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 22:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
