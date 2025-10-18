SignaleKategorien
Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio
Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio

Agus Darma Kusuma
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
52
Gewinntrades:
35 (67.30%)
Verlusttrades:
17 (32.69%)
Bester Trade:
187.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-184.18 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 950.08 USD (99 193 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 491.00 USD (48 644 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (1 001.13 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 001.13 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
30.61%
Max deposit load:
2.54%
Letzter Trade:
7 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.32
Long-Positionen:
36 (69.23%)
Short-Positionen:
16 (30.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.98
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
28.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
84.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-87.71 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-335.87 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-335.87 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.75%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
234.80 USD
Maximaler:
337.40 USD (0.33%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.23% (234.49 USD)
Kapital:
0.28% (286.26 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +187.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -184 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 001.13 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -335.87 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.26 × 862
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
noch 1 ...
Minimum Account Balance

This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.
For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.
The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.
Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.

Standard Lot Size

0.01 lot per $2,000
Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.

Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)

  • $2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
  • $4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.28 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 22:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
