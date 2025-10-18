Minimum Account Balance

This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.

For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.

The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.

Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.

Standard Lot Size

0.01 lot per $2,000

Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.

Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)

$2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

$4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536