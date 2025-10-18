시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio
Agus Darma Kusuma

Algotraders Flow Big Portfolio

Agus Darma Kusuma
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
56
이익 거래:
37 (66.07%)
손실 거래:
19 (33.93%)
최고의 거래:
187.32 USD
최악의 거래:
-184.18 USD
총 수익:
2 962.05 USD (99 612 pips)
총 손실:
-1 708.22 USD (55 859 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (1 001.13 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 001.13 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.24
거래 활동:
25.78%
최대 입금량:
2.54%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
3.72
롱(주식매수):
38 (67.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (32.14%)
수익 요인:
1.73
기대수익:
22.39 USD
평균 이익:
80.06 USD
평균 손실:
-89.91 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-335.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-335.87 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.35%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
234.80 USD
최대한의:
337.40 USD (0.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.23% (234.49 USD)
자본금별:
0.28% (286.26 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 44K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +187.32 USD
최악의 거래: -184 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +1 001.13 USD
연속 최대 손실: -335.87 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.34 × 928
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
1 더...
Minimum Account Balance

This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.
For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.
The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.
Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.

Standard Lot Size

0.01 lot per $2,000
Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.

Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)

  • $2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
  • $4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown

If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536

리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 23:38
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 12:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 04:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.28 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 16:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 22:00
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 12:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
