- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
56
이익 거래:
37 (66.07%)
손실 거래:
19 (33.93%)
최고의 거래:
187.32 USD
최악의 거래:
-184.18 USD
총 수익:
2 962.05 USD (99 612 pips)
총 손실:
-1 708.22 USD (55 859 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (1 001.13 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 001.13 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.24
거래 활동:
25.78%
최대 입금량:
2.54%
최근 거래:
9 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
3.72
롱(주식매수):
38 (67.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
18 (32.14%)
수익 요인:
1.73
기대수익:
22.39 USD
평균 이익:
80.06 USD
평균 손실:
-89.91 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-335.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-335.87 USD (2)
월별 성장률:
0.35%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
234.80 USD
최대한의:
337.40 USD (0.33%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.23% (234.49 USD)
자본금별:
0.28% (286.26 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.34 × 928
|
FBS-Real
|10.00 × 1
Minimum Account Balance
This portfolio trades XAUUSD only on the H1 timeframe.
For copy trading, the minimum capital required is $2,000.
The portfolio must not be run with less than $2,000 because the maximum drawdown recorded in backtests reaches approximately $191.89 at 0.01 lot.
Running the portfolio below this capital poses a high risk of margin call.
Standard Lot Size
0.01 lot per $2,000
Use this ratio to keep the maximum drawdown below 10% of the account balance.
Lot Scaling (Safe Linear Ratio)
- $2,000 → 0.01 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
- $4,000 → 0.02 lot → ±9.6% drawdown
If you want to copy trade with capital below $2,000, you may rent the EA at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2332536
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
12
100%
56
66%
26%
1.73
22.39
USD
USD
0%
1:200