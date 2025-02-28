Moedas / YORW
YORW: The York Water Company
30.61 USD 0.16 (0.53%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do YORW para hoje mudou para 0.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.25 e o mais alto foi 30.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The York Water Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
30.25 30.73
Faixa anual
29.86 38.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.45
- Open
- 30.42
- Bid
- 30.61
- Ask
- 30.91
- Low
- 30.25
- High
- 30.73
- Volume
- 108
- Mudança diária
- 0.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.28%
- Mudança anual
- -18.07%
