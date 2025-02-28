Valute / YORW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
YORW: The York Water Company
30.68 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio YORW ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.47 e ad un massimo di 30.83.
Segui le dinamiche di The York Water Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YORW News
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- What Makes York Water (YORW) a New Buy Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights California Water Service, The York Water and Global Water Resources
- 3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Water Supply Industry
- York Water Company appoints William T. Yanavitch II as new independent director
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- York Water (YORW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- The York Water earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Sempra (SRE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- American States Water (AWR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Essential Utilities (WTRG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in Over a Decade -- but Are Investors Paying Attention?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Stocks and Markets Podcast: Why Now is the Time to Buy High-Yielding Small-Cap Stocks
- Middlesex Water Company: Safe Upside Is The Way To Go (NASDAQ:MSEX)
- York Water: Significant Upside Potential, Limited Downside Risk (NASDAQ:YORW)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- York Water seeks rate hike for infrastructure upgrades
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
- York Water: Tap Into This Dividend Aristocrat For Recession-Proof Income (NASDAQ:YORW)
- Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now.
- Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock Just Made History Again -- and 99.9% of Investors Have Never Heard of This Small-Cap Company
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.47 30.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.86 38.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.64
- Apertura
- 30.64
- Bid
- 30.68
- Ask
- 30.98
- Minimo
- 30.47
- Massimo
- 30.83
- Volume
- 351
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.88%
21 settembre, domenica