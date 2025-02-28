QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / YORW
YORW: The York Water Company

30.68 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio YORW ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.47 e ad un massimo di 30.83.

Segui le dinamiche di The York Water Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.47 30.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.86 38.50
Chiusura Precedente
30.64
Apertura
30.64
Bid
30.68
Ask
30.98
Minimo
30.47
Massimo
30.83
Volume
351
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
-1.16%
Variazione Semestrale
-11.07%
Variazione Annuale
-17.88%
